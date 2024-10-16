



cliffs



- Dana's argument that Khalil Rountree should go up in rankings because he did well vs Pereira prior to getting knocked out is not a convincing argument

- Luke defines the purpose of the rankings (pointing to boxing which MMA copied the structure from) is to " establish queue for who deserves a title shot based off merit "

- Rankings / ratings " must be based solely on win/loss records, level of competition and activity."

- Cites Al Iaquinta raising from #11 to #10 over months as a rare example of a losing fighter's rank increasing due to exceeding expectations vs higher ranked opponent (in his dominant decision loss to Khabib Nurmagemodov in 2018)

- Luke could not find an example of there being outrage when a fighter's rank did not increase after a KO loss

- Rountree may have performed better than Prochazka, Hill did vs Pereira but ultimately they all suffered the same fate

- Prochazka & Hill are not ranked higher than him due to how they performed vs Pereira, but their total body of work, being former champions and overall better achievements in the weight class

- Arguing Rountree should go from #8 to #5 after getting knocked out is insane & nonsensical

- Not losing his current ranking or getting a top 5 opponent next would be an acceptable consolation prize