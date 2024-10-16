Media Luke Thomas breaks down Dana White's comments about the UFC rankings

cliffs

- Dana's argument that Khalil Rountree should go up in rankings because he did well vs Pereira prior to getting knocked out is not a convincing argument
- Luke defines the purpose of the rankings (pointing to boxing which MMA copied the structure from) is to "establish queue for who deserves a title shot based off merit"
- Rankings / ratings "must be based solely on win/loss records, level of competition and activity."
- Cites Al Iaquinta raising from #11 to #10 over months as a rare example of a losing fighter's rank increasing due to exceeding expectations vs higher ranked opponent (in his dominant decision loss to Khabib Nurmagemodov in 2018)
- Luke could not find an example of there being outrage when a fighter's rank did not increase after a KO loss
- Rountree may have performed better than Prochazka, Hill did vs Pereira but ultimately they all suffered the same fate
- Prochazka & Hill are not ranked higher than him due to how they performed vs Pereira, but their total body of work, being former champions and overall better achievements in the weight class
- Arguing Rountree should go from #8 to #5 after getting knocked out is insane & nonsensical
- Not losing his current ranking or getting a top 5 opponent next would be an acceptable consolation prize
 
I think the main issue with rankings is what happens in the case of a robbery. If #10 loses to #2 in a robbery should they stay at #10?
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I think the main issue with rankings is what happens in the case of a robbery. If #10 loses to #2 in a robbery should they stay at #10?
Can’t officially recognize robberies. The judges decision is final. If the rankings recognize robberies, all kinds of chaos would be unleashed, we’d have judges judging the judges.
 
this is why i don't like talking heads. you just summed up everything he was going to say in a 20min video, in a 2min synopsis.

not only that, the things he's pointing out should be blatantly obvious to everyone. Dana is just being Dana. if Luke made a video about every bullshit thing Dana has said he'd have a never ending stream of content.
 
There needs to be transparent, defined rules to how one moves through the rankings. What the rules may be, is a whole other debate though. Allowing the promotion to decide on their is definitely not going to lead to fair rankings though.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
this is why i don't like talking heads. you just summed up everything he was going to say in a 20min video, in a 2min synopsis.

not only that, the things he's pointing out should be blatantly obvious to everyone. Dana is just being Dana. if Luke made a video about every bullshit thing Dana has said he'd have a never ending stream of content.
That's just a brief highlight of what he said. I'm sure you could summarize a lot of short conversations, school lectures etc down to the essentials like that as well.
 
