Rountree doesn't even have a win in the top 10 !!!!!

Geniusss

Geniusss

This is crazy, I didn't know much about this Rountree guy and I started asking about him here and now I know why I didn't know much about him, the dude hasn't face any big dog in the division, I usually watch only top 10 ranked fights

Ppl were coming at me here because I didn't know this dude like that but I did my research and the dude has NO wins over any top 10 ranked currently, the only current top 10 fighter he has faced is Walker and he got KtfO (and on top of that it was Walker out of everybody smh)

As a matter fact his only current ranked win is against washed up Anthony Smith who has like 24 losses on his record already (he is #12 rn) and it was last year

I understand Pereira is running out of challengers already because he has beat all the top of the division already besides that Russian wrestler who isn't allowed to face him right now for whatever reason but damn they could have gave it to Jan at least, and I know Pereira already beat Jan but at least Jan took him to the limits, it was a SD

Ans btw I don't recall somebody getting a title shot with no top 10 ranked wins recently, that's insane work
 
cool

i dont think stipe has a win over anyone currently in the UFC
 
Does 205 even have a top 10? I mean, I know there's Alex, and I'm almost positive there are at least 9 other 205ers on the roster.

But other than HW, this is the one division where a guy like Anthony Smith could conceivably fight for a belt for a 2nd time if it wasn't for Poatan bringing some order and consistent activity to the table, it's a damn shame what 205 has become when you consider it was the most popular division for so long.

I'm all for KR getting this opportunity. The rest of the contenders honestly don't do shit for me, at least these 2 will stand and bang it out til someone falls
 
Geniusss said:
But Stipe is the Greatest HW UFC fighter?
Most HW title defenses
Most HW title wins

How can u even make that comparassion?
Click to expand...
Not to mention that the ‘champion’ he’s facing only has one win the division and that was over a guy who has never been a champion at all.
 
Yet people on here will, call Alex the goat after this when he hasn’t fought a real grappler,
 
Those tainted supplements really wowed Dana
Had to give him his shot
 
