Rountree doesn't even have a win in the top 10 !!!!!

This is crazy, I didn't know much about this Rountree guy and I started asking about him here and now I know why I didn't know much about him, the dude hasn't face any big dog in the division, I usually watch only top 10 ranked fights



Ppl were coming at me here because I didn't know this dude like that but I did my research and the dude has NO wins over any top 10 ranked currently, the only current top 10 fighter he has faced is Walker and he got KtfO (and on top of that it was Walker out of everybody smh)



As a matter fact his only current ranked win is against washed up Anthony Smith who has like 24 losses on his record already (he is #12 rn) and it was last year



I understand Pereira is running out of challengers already because he has beat all the top of the division already besides that Russian wrestler who isn't allowed to face him right now for whatever reason but damn they could have gave it to Jan at least, and I know Pereira already beat Jan but at least Jan took him to the limits, it was a SD



Ans btw I don't recall somebody getting a title shot with no top 10 ranked wins recently, that's insane work