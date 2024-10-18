what traits make a great Mayberry poster and who do you think embodies those traits here?

toasty
Outlier shaking the meta!
So Mayberry is a different kind of pellet.
In the war room policy knowledge, passion and partisanship make for great posters.
In UFC discussion, MMA knowledge, knowing the history of MMA and consistency seem to be the traits you need to make an impact in that crowded land.
But here? What do you consider the traits needed to make a great mayberry poster and who is the epitome of that trait nowadays?
For me there are 2 key traits stand out with two great examples of them below
1- Effort- you have to work to come up with something new here and the threads and replies I like show the poster put real time into thinking out the subject, their position, and then wrote up a decent amount about each to give anyone responding something to work with. For me @Fedorgasm fits this bill nicely. Not that I don't find the posters that live to fire off only 1 liners funny as fuck sometimes, but sometimes you want a whole meal not just cotton candy.
2- Is having a unique and humble humor sense of humor- taking the piss as the Irish call it or playing the dozens or just fucking around with your friends, while not trying to make yourself seem like the biggest swinging dick in the land. A willingness to mock with out trying to injure and to be mocked or even mock yourself makes for a good poster but what elevates them up to great in my way of thinking is the "unique" part. Not taking the low hanging fruit or making the same joke in thread after thread. A really great example of this to me is @Pliny Pete.
Thoughts?
