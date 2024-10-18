what traits make a great Mayberry poster and who do you think embodies those traits here?

So Mayberry is a different kind of pellet.

In the war room policy knowledge, passion and partisanship make for great posters.
In UFC discussion, MMA knowledge, knowing the history of MMA and consistency seem to be the traits you need to make an impact in that crowded land.

But here? What do you consider the traits needed to make a great mayberry poster and who is the epitome of that trait nowadays?

For me there are 2 key traits stand out with two great examples of them below

1- Effort- you have to work to come up with something new here and the threads and replies I like show the poster put real time into thinking out the subject, their position, and then wrote up a decent amount about each to give anyone responding something to work with. For me @Fedorgasm fits this bill nicely. Not that I don't find the posters that live to fire off only 1 liners funny as fuck sometimes, but sometimes you want a whole meal not just cotton candy.

2- Is having a unique and humble humor sense of humor- taking the piss as the Irish call it or playing the dozens or just fucking around with your friends, while not trying to make yourself seem like the biggest swinging dick in the land. A willingness to mock with out trying to injure and to be mocked or even mock yourself makes for a good poster but what elevates them up to great in my way of thinking is the "unique" part. Not taking the low hanging fruit or making the same joke in thread after thread. A really great example of this to me is @Pliny Pete.

Thoughts?
 
I started visiting the Berry mostly for movie reviews by @Dragonlordxxxxx. His movie and tv series expertise helps me navigate thru the world of limitless streaming entertainment.

The rest of the light-hearted humoured threads are just a bonus.
 
I don’t know but there aren’t many ‘great’ posters left.
 
I think @BisexualMMA (RIP ☹️) was a good fit for Mayberry because he was very intelligent and you could learn a lot from his posts when he was being serious. But when he was fucking around, he has some of the funniest jokes here.

I think @toasty (and not just because he complimented me) fits Mayberry well because there's been a lack of good thread starters lately. There's an art to starting threads and many posters don't seem to like doing it for some reason. They just like to reply on other people's threads. @Alphaboy used to be good at starting thought-provoking threads, but since he got banned there's been a need there that toasty fills nicely, thought-provoking but with a more light-hearted and humorous touch than even alphaboy had.

@Law Talkin’ Guy has become one of the best Mayberry posters as well. Again, smart guy, not afraid to share his legal expertise, but even when we're just discussing other topics he's funny, open minded, reasonable. Just fits what Mayberry was supposed to be about.

There are a ton of other Mayberry posters I love, @Pliny Pete, @Red Beard, @Tone C, @William Huggins, @Contempt, @HHJ, @Jack Reacheround, @Madmick, @AGGAMEMNON66, @HARRISON_3 and many more that I'm forgetting right now, but the 3 I spoke about above really embody what Mayberry is about.
 
Intelligence, wisdom, humor, compassion.
There's a few here who meet those benchmarks but I won't mention any for fear of leaving some out.
Newsflash: I don't qualify.
 
