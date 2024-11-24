***Official*** Sherdog Mayberry Awards 2024 🏆

As we enter the holiday season and prepare for a new year... Rain or Shine , Snow or Sunshine , It's Time. The Mayberry Lounge Awards , 2024 Edition. Voting will last for 30 days and the winners will be announced on Christmas Day. :) So... vote for your best friend , vote for your enemy , you can even vote for a cat. Who is the best , who is the worst. Let your voice be heard... Cheers and happy holidays Sherfam. And thank you for making 2024 another great year on the internet.

Poster of the year -
SHER-DOG award for best pet -
Best AV -
Funniest poster -
Newcomer of the year -
Best stories -
Breakout poster of the year -
Most believable stories IRL -
Best mods -
Best gimmick -
Sexiest Poster -
Worst Poster -
Worst Gimmick -
Worst Thread Starter -
Best Ban -
Worst Ban -
Most Likely to get Banned -
 
What happened to that guy that said "Sir" a lot, as in why did he get banned? Stoned Lemur or something. I enjoyed his posts!
 
He lost his shit when the two step verification happened and apparently posted something inappropriate. He got thrown out.

Maybe we should have RIP of the year for posters who got Das Banned.
 
Poster of the year - @Volador
SHER-DOG award for best pet - @Pliny Pete and Daisy
Best AV - @HelloJapan
Funniest poster - @syct23 stood out this year
Newcomer of the year - did @toasty join this year? If so, he wins this for sure.
Best stories - @Scerpi
Breakout poster of the year - @toasty
Most believable stories IRL - @Red Beard never lies!
Best mods - @Bullitt68
Best gimmick - @blackdudebro
Sexiest Poster - @Pliny Pete is the only one that I recall seeing a picture of, so he wins by default.
Worst Poster - @Nizam al-Mulk
Worst Gimmick - @PaddyO'malley
Worst Thread Starter - @Nizam al-Mulk
Best Ban - I don't know
Worst Ban - I know he got banned on purpose so I'm not saying it was a bad decision, but @StonedLemur will be missed the most I think.
Most Likely to get Banned - @Nizam al-Mulk
 
Thx broski you too see u in church 💯💪🙏☝️
 
And now the two step is cancelled haha
 
I haven't been able to log in at work as the 2 factor is blocked. Lemur got banned on purpose????? Oh no lol

We are too old for two factor

I appreciate the shout out and I'll tell you, this has been the one online place I can be 100% transparent. Cheers
 
Poster of the year - @Takes Two To Tango
SHER-DOG award for best pet - @Arqueto @lsa
Best AV - @fungi
Funniest poster - @lsa @boingyman
Newcomer of the year - @ChosenOne
Best stories - @Takes Two To Tango
Breakout poster of the year - @PaddyO'malley
Most believable stories IRL - @RichardHarrow
Best mods - @TeTe @Slobodan
Best gimmick - @PaddyO'malley
Sexiest Poster - @TribalDrumz
Worst Poster - @Nizam al-Mulk
Worst Gimmick - @Versez
Worst Thread Starter - @Versez
Best Ban - @TONYTHEGOAT
Worst Ban - @Carrotman23
Most Likely to get Banned - @Nizam al-Mulk
 
Poster of the year - @Takes Two To Tango
SHER-DOG award for best pet - @Arqueto, @lsa
Best AV - @fungi, yes, very modest of me
Funniest poster - tuff one
Newcomer of the year - undecided
Best stories - @Red Beard
Breakout poster of the year - @toasty
Most believable stories IRL - @Red Beard
Best mods - @Gio, @TeTe, @Slobodan
Best gimmick - @Trabaho
Sexiest Poster - undecided
Worst Poster - undecided
Worst Gimmick - undecided
Worst Thread Starter - @Nizam al-Mulk
Best Ban - @KOPPE
Worst Ban - @Stoned Lemur
Most Likely to get Banned - undecided
 
Poster of the year - @KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
SHER-DOG award for best pet - @Pliny Pete
Best AV - @Slobodan
Funniest poster - @Arm Barbarian
Newcomer of the year - @Red Lantern
Best stories - @Pliny Pete
Breakout poster of the year - @Red Lantern
Most believable stories IRL - @Red Beard
Best mods - @TeTe
Best gimmick - @Versez
Sexiest Poster - @Sonny Qc
Worst Poster - hate him too much to tag
Worst Gimmick - hate him to much to tag
Worst Thread Starter - @Nizam al-Mulk
Best Ban - @Solid
Worst Ban - @StonedLemur
Most Likely to get Banned - @lsa
 
Damn, nobody even remembers my name here, let alone nominate me for poster of the year. U sure you didn‘t at me by mistake lol?
 
