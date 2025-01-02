Social No 2024 War Room Awards?

deadshot138

deadshot138

What gives? No best/worst ban, worst poster, etc? The heavies and Mayberry got a thread. How did this collection of great minds get overlooked?
 
It ran , but I don't remember the results being shown
 
lsa said:
did i win?
We all won.

giphy.gif


Well, except for @deadshot138 whose dumb ass is probably searching for the thread right now.

{<jordan}
 
deadshot138 said:
Lol it must have come and gone without much fan fair because I'm here daily and didn't see shit.
It's "fanfare," bud. Have you considered voting for yourself for worst poster of the year?

Here's the thread:

Social - 2024 WR Award nominations

Alright everyone is that time of year again. The years seemed go by faster as we age. Here is the official list of awards for the year. It's subject to change depending on your nominations. Feel free to add your own personal rewards and shoutout people you think are worthy of being mentioned...
If nominations are still open then feel free to nominate me and confirm that I'm your father.

Anyways, good luck with this and try to have a barely competent 2025. I'm rooting for you. Lol.
 
