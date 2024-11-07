Amyone did DNA testing for traits ?

Trabaho
So I did AncestryDNA to find out if I am a black guy. Turns out I'm actually a Croatian guy. In the side the company gives about 60 traits, which keep updating sometimes. Thought it be fun or interesting to share the ones regarding sports. Which also made me realise a bit about myself from a sports perspective.
The test did get 1 thing clearly wrong about about my ring and index finger proportions. And also changed my risk taking and extrovert introvert results from one end to the other. Overal it seems rather accurate. Though genes aren't black and white so a bit of salt is to be applied, a graim or two. Things like eye color, hair type ect are so obvious not sure why they included them, I got a mirror. Also listing several vitamins and stating I tend to have normal levels in them is also pretty useless. Basically I'm a bit technically lousey, not very flexible, lower agility, average cardio and pesimistic. On the postive side very strong, fast, balanced and a overal solid mental aspects with a good pain tolerance. I got lucky with sprinter gene ACTN3, which 18% of all people have. I also like chocolate more than meat. Which is so true. So here goes nothing :
