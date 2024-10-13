What SUV should I buy?

I'm going to start car shopping this week and am looking for advice. I am mainly considering a SUV, because I am 6'6'' 270lbs, and I want AWD, and like bigger cars. This will also be the first brand-new car I've ever bought. Any opinions on what to get.? I want to be around $50,000 and will likely pay cash. I really like the new Bronco's, but they are expensive and get shitty MPG, but yet rad. I've owned Jeep Grand Cherokees in the past and have had good luck with them, but they seem like kinda dated tech. Also considered the new Hyundai and KIA SUV's, but they are very expensive to insure and seem to have mechanical issues. Toyota has a new land cruiser that is awesome, but above the price range and the new 4 Runner still hasn't announced a sale date. What's everyone else drive? Should I wait until more of the 2025s come out, or try and get those 2024 clearance deals?