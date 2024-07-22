Sherbros, Help me Buy my Next Car!

Good Morning everyone. I should be in the market for a new car sometime later this year. I've been researching cars a lot lately and I'm trying to figure out which route I should/could go. I currently drive a 2018 Honda HR-V AWD with ~218k miles on it. I recently tracked how many miles I get from full to empty. Currently I can get ~400mi on a tank of gas (I think around 31.5-32 MPG). I drive 130-140mi daily and live in the Lower Hudson Valley. Winters can get a bit crazy here so AWD is a must. 90-95% of my drive is highway and I'm doing speeds of 70-80 MPH. Weekends are spent in the family car, a 2019 Nissan Rogue, but every now and then I use my car to take my kids around town to practices or pick up from school (5F and 14M)



If I go the EV route, I'd have to either have an 14-50 amp outlet installed or convert my existing 14-30 generator inlet. Initial costs would be more but the tax rebates would offset the initial upfront costs. Obvious choices would be a Tesla but I've also looked at the Prius Prime and a few other EV options that have AWD. I do have a union electrician friend who's willing to do all the necessary electric work to my panel, but wife sees it as a waste since we'll be house hunting soon.



In the Hybrid department, I've looked at similar cars to the the HR-V. Corolla Cross, CR-V Hybrid. My "issue" is everything I've read has said I lose the functionality of a Hybrid driving at those speeds. How much of a drop off in MPG tho I don't know. I could also go with the new '25 Camry which gets about 48mpg. Heard if i do go hybrid, Toyota drivetrains are where its at. Have also looked at the Lexus UX300h, but that would be in the upper price range of my budget.



Then comes ICE. Looked at the usual suspects (Camry, Corolla, Civic, Legacy, etc). It would be cheaper in upfront costs for me, and would get me those sweet spots of not having to worry about the hybrid batteries in 2.5 years and still get better mpg than my HR-V. Everyone says you can't go wrong with the Toyota drivetrains



Some of the "requirements" I need are:



$25-$35k Price range. Willing to go up to $40k

AWD

40+ MPG

SUV/Crossover preferred but I'd entertain Sedans

Decent trunk space

Decent clearance bc of the snow.



Or should i just keep my HRV until I drive it into the ground for who knows how many more years it may last me.