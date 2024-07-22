Sherbros, Help me Buy my Next Car!

Good Morning everyone. I should be in the market for a new car sometime later this year. I've been researching cars a lot lately and I'm trying to figure out which route I should/could go. I currently drive a 2018 Honda HR-V AWD with ~218k miles on it. I recently tracked how many miles I get from full to empty. Currently I can get ~400mi on a tank of gas (I think around 31.5-32 MPG). I drive 130-140mi daily and live in the Lower Hudson Valley. Winters can get a bit crazy here so AWD is a must. 90-95% of my drive is highway and I'm doing speeds of 70-80 MPH. Weekends are spent in the family car, a 2019 Nissan Rogue, but every now and then I use my car to take my kids around town to practices or pick up from school (5F and 14M)

If I go the EV route, I'd have to either have an 14-50 amp outlet installed or convert my existing 14-30 generator inlet. Initial costs would be more but the tax rebates would offset the initial upfront costs. Obvious choices would be a Tesla but I've also looked at the Prius Prime and a few other EV options that have AWD. I do have a union electrician friend who's willing to do all the necessary electric work to my panel, but wife sees it as a waste since we'll be house hunting soon.

In the Hybrid department, I've looked at similar cars to the the HR-V. Corolla Cross, CR-V Hybrid. My "issue" is everything I've read has said I lose the functionality of a Hybrid driving at those speeds. How much of a drop off in MPG tho I don't know. I could also go with the new '25 Camry which gets about 48mpg. Heard if i do go hybrid, Toyota drivetrains are where its at. Have also looked at the Lexus UX300h, but that would be in the upper price range of my budget.

Then comes ICE. Looked at the usual suspects (Camry, Corolla, Civic, Legacy, etc). It would be cheaper in upfront costs for me, and would get me those sweet spots of not having to worry about the hybrid batteries in 2.5 years and still get better mpg than my HR-V. Everyone says you can't go wrong with the Toyota drivetrains

Some of the "requirements" I need are:

$25-$35k Price range. Willing to go up to $40k
AWD
40+ MPG
SUV/Crossover preferred but I'd entertain Sedans
Decent trunk space
Decent clearance bc of the snow.

Or should i just keep my HRV until I drive it into the ground for who knows how many more years it may last me.
 
I rented a Mazda CX5 once and was stuck in traffic when the oil light came on. It was miles to the nearest offramp but it was over 100 degrees outside so I wasn't about to pull over and walk. Since it was a rental, and since they gave it to me with low oil, I decided to see if it would make it.

So after about an hour of idling and crawling in hot weather with no oil, I finally reached the offramp and got to a gas station where I could buy some oil.

Drove it another few hundred miles after that. And it ran great.

Any car that can take that kind of abuse has definitely won my business. The next time I buy a car it will be a Mazda CX5.

It's also in your price range and AWD. Gets great gas mileage too.

Forget about electric. You live in a cold area which makes the batteries die quicker. Plus your wife is right. It's a waste to install that shit if you're moving.
 
Anything Toyota
this kind of what im leaning towards. Toyota/Lexus Drivetrains. But FUCK are Lexuses expesinve. Heard the closest to lexus "luxuary" currently in the Toyota Line is the Venza, and thats being discontinued after this year.
 
Best communist automobile.
the Yugo 500 GT can get it
I picked up your mom in that ride..
And took her grocery shopping, she bought a lot.


2019 Audi Q8 hybrid, 335 hp.
Is a nice ride.

Toyota, Honda, Subaru are the best. I live in MN and we generally deal with some very extreme low temps, Ice, and tons of snow. There are a shit-ton of people who drive Subaru cars around here for that reason. They handle great in winter and are also very reliable. Years ago they had head gasket issues but that hasn't really been a problem for several years now. Foresters are a nice mid sized SUV, my wife has one that's 10 years old and never had a single issue with it. We also have a Civic that is 13 years old, never had an issue with it that wasn't a wear and tear type of thing that you expect to have to replace with mileage. However, without going hybrid you will likely find it hard to get an AWD vehicle that gets 40mpg . OTOH, Hybrids are more expensive, but generally are pretty reliable and save you a lot of money on gas.

Personally I would not even consider an electric as a daily driver when you drive that many miles. The batteries degrade and after 4-5 years you might not even be able to get to work on a full charge and here in MN we had some serious issues this winter with EVs not even being able to charge due to the temps.
 
