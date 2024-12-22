What is your general opinion on Johnny Hendricks ?

He's a guy that just wasn't that smart but was a very strong guy with good wrestling. But as soon as he had to have random drug testing he fell apart and stopped making weight and then he completely gave up training and missed weight at 185, too.



He made a ton of excuses for every loss and he actually ended the second Robbie fight by turning his back and running away but still thought he should have won that fight.



He got into business but gave it about as much effort as he gave his career after losing the belt and his restaurant lasted a whole 3 months before he shut it down. It's still a joke around here.



He bought the world's ugliest truck and definitely wasn't compensating for something with that monstrosity. Then he had to sell it because actually it's really expensive to drive a truck that gets 2 miles a gallon.



Now he's a cop, which is actually perfect for him because now he's completed his transformation from fighter to pig.