What is your general opinion on Johnny Hendricks ?

Versez
Dec 28, 2019
now that we know how his career went, what is your general opinion on Hendricks ? We know that it’s was 50/50 against George , up to this day a lot of people think that Hendricks should had won. We also know that he finished is career terribly against an ex porn star in a bare knuckle fight. Overall , was winning against an all time great like gsp and ending is career badly like he did is kind of unique ?