What is your general opinion on Johnny Hendricks ?

now that we know how his career went, what is your general opinion on Hendricks ? We know that it’s was 50/50 against George , up to this day a lot of people think that Hendricks should had won. We also know that he finished is career terribly against an ex porn star in a bare knuckle fight. Overall , was winning against an all time great like gsp and ending is career badly like he did is kind of unique ?
 
Not really unique. Chris Weidman had a similar career around the same time. Upset a goat, then got a couple of good fights after. Ever since then, been a pretty rough decline.
 
I admit they both followed the same path …
 
Powerful dude when he was on the sauce, alledgedly, not enough discipline when it came to food/dieting, like Gastelum. Dude looked tiny at MW, especially against fully natted up Costa.


you-lack-discipline-south-park.gif
 
I liked him but his prime/time in the sun seemed to be over in the blink of an eye.
 
He was a great fighter who struggled with discipline as you saw him blow up between fights.

I think once he got the title that killed off his motivation and he was done as an elite fighter.
 
He's a guy that just wasn't that smart but was a very strong guy with good wrestling. But as soon as he had to have random drug testing he fell apart and stopped making weight and then he completely gave up training and missed weight at 185, too.

He made a ton of excuses for every loss and he actually ended the second Robbie fight by turning his back and running away but still thought he should have won that fight.

He got into business but gave it about as much effort as he gave his career after losing the belt and his restaurant lasted a whole 3 months before he shut it down. It's still a joke around here.

He bought the world's ugliest truck and definitely wasn't compensating for something with that monstrosity. Then he had to sell it because actually it's really expensive to drive a truck that gets 2 miles a gallon.

Now he's a cop, which is actually perfect for him because now he's completed his transformation from fighter to pig.
 
