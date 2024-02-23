What is your ethnic background?

Xoleth
You're only winning if someone is losing.
I'm European and I've noticed that most people here are Americans (yes, aware of the fact that America is actually 2 continents, and not a country), some Canadians and others, mostly Brits and Australians.
But your is your ethnic background?
I know that many Americans know the ethnicity of their grandparents and great-grandparents.
