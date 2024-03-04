Social What is your childhood dream, did you realize it?

Since I was a kid, like a real normal masculine child, I always dream of becoming the strongest being in universe.

Not just human, but the ultimate being. I want to be able to destroy planet like goku, beat some homos like Batman, but after I grow up now I realize it's impossible.

Now as a grown up doing regular job, my only hope is there is some sort of zombie apocalypse or similar thing that makes mankind goes back to a world without laws.

I would commit heinous crime, especially against midgets and become an overlord. I'd love to die in battle against a zombie or overthrown by my citizens after I destroy all the zombie.
 
My childhood dream was to be an astronaut. I did get involved in the Aerospace Industry, but nothing close to being what I aspired to be. lol

I also dreamed about becoming Spider-Man. I always wish I got bitten by radioactive spider. : - )
 
I actually had my childhood dream job briefly, and I knocked out both of my bucket list items by my late 30s. Now I either have to die young, or find some new dreams.
 
Since childhood, the aspiration to establish a charity foundation dedicated to empowering and enhancing the lives of midgets has burned brightly within me. Growing up, I witnessed firsthand the challenges and stereotypes that midgets faced in our society. Through personal interactions and observations, I developed a profound empathy and understanding of their struggles and the importance of advocating for their rights and well-being. My dream foundation aims not only to provide support and resources but also to foster a sense of inclusivity and empowerment within the dwarfism community. I envision initiatives ranging from educational programs and vocational training to awareness campaigns and access to healthcare, all tailored to address the unique needs and aspirations of midgets.

The drive to establish this foundation stems from a deeply rooted belief in equality and the innate potential of every individual, regardless of physical stature. My goal is to create a platform where midgets can thrive, pursue their passions, and contribute meaningfully to society without facing discrimination or limitations. By championing diversity and celebrating the richness of human experience, I aspire to inspire others to join me in creating a world where differences are embraced, and every individual is empowered to fulfill their dreams and aspirations, regardless of their height or physical attributes. Through unwavering dedication and collective effort, I am committed to turning this childhood dream into a tangible reality that brings positive change and hope to countless lives within the dwarfism community and beyond.
 
