Mine would be super strength. From I was a kid, I always dreamed to be the strongest being in universe. Not just human, but I want to be able to destroy any life form.



If I have this superpower, I would be a fighter. Knocking a beast like Ngannou and a GOAT like Jon Jones back to back. Also conquering boxing world.



Then after I get bored of destroying world champs I will become a supervillain and challenge the entire world. I would love to see if I am able to conquer the world with my strength or die in battle against humanity. Either way I would die a happy man.





