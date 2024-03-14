Social If you can have superpower, what would it be, what would you do with it?

Mine would be super strength. From I was a kid, I always dreamed to be the strongest being in universe. Not just human, but I want to be able to destroy any life form.

If I have this superpower, I would be a fighter. Knocking a beast like Ngannou and a GOAT like Jon Jones back to back. Also conquering boxing world.

Then after I get bored of destroying world champs I will become a supervillain and challenge the entire world. I would love to see if I am able to conquer the world with my strength or die in battle against humanity. Either way I would die a happy man.


 
My dream super power would be the ability to turn invisible. I would turn invisible and sit behind girls squatting in tights at my gym, while furiously masturbating
 
I always said super strength that increased with anger like the Hulk.

But lately I'm leaning more toward telepathy/power of suggestion.

I would be a villain.
 
Long Dark Blues said:
I always said super strength that increased with anger like the Hulk.

But lately I'm leaning more toward telepathy/power of suggestion.

I would be a villain.
We need to terrorize the world together bro. Teach these humans, kindness dont always win. Teach them we just built different.
 
Fengxian said:
We need to terrorize the world together bro. Teach these humans, kindness dont always win. Teach them we just built different.
Think of how far we can launch midgets into the air with super strength. We could boot them across multiple cities
 
The short list is teleportation, intangibility, flight and timestop for me.

Invisibility would be fun but just to troll its not very useful once you get past having fun. Like if you can't reach a place being invisible ain't going to help you. With 8 billion people we're already kinda invisible if you think about it.
 
batman-rich.gif
 
