What is Brady's path to victory against Burns?

-Will Brady take Burns down & outgrapple him? I very much doubt it as Burns is an elite grappler, even Khamzat couldn't do anything to him on the ground.



-Is Brady going beat up Burns on the feet, the same Burns that went toe-to-toe with Khamzat & JDM in kickboxing matches? The same Brady who got tooled on the feet by Belal & Chiesa?



-Is Brady going to have a better gas-tank than Burns? Maybe but I've seen no evidence that this would be the case.



I'm kind of surprised Brady is such a big favorite solely because he beat Kelvin, who is 3-6 I'm his last 9 & hasn't won a fight at WW in over 8 years. Did Burns look washed vs JDM? I thought he looked as good as ever but I've definitely been wrong before lol.



How do you guys see Brady winning this fight?