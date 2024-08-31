What is Brady's path to victory against Burns?

-Will Brady take Burns down & outgrapple him? I very much doubt it as Burns is an elite grappler, even Khamzat couldn't do anything to him on the ground.

-Is Brady going beat up Burns on the feet, the same Burns that went toe-to-toe with Khamzat & JDM in kickboxing matches? The same Brady who got tooled on the feet by Belal & Chiesa?

-Is Brady going to have a better gas-tank than Burns? Maybe but I've seen no evidence that this would be the case.

I'm kind of surprised Brady is such a big favorite solely because he beat Kelvin, who is 3-6 I'm his last 9 & hasn't won a fight at WW in over 8 years. Did Burns look washed vs JDM? I thought he looked as good as ever but I've definitely been wrong before lol.

How do you guys see Brady winning this fight?
 
IF Brady wants to emerge victorious against Burns, he will need to find a way to win the fight
 
I do think he will try wrestling and using top control to wear Burns down. Will he interesting to see what his game plan is
 
I doubt he wants to go to the ground with Gilbert - but he does have more technical boxing than Gilbert does

The problem for Brady is he isn't very durable as shown by him folding to strikes from Belal, so one of those less technical haymakers from Gilbert might finish him. But in fairness to Brady, Belal is a very underrated boxer who also boxed up Leon
 
