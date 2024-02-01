What improvements does Paddy need to make to become a legit title contender?

Seahawks Fan
I had high hopes for Paddy but after seeing his last two fights I'm starting to lose faith that he can even be a top 10 fighter let alone a legit title contender. At 29 he is pretty much in his prime with maybe 4 to 5 years left before that window shuts on him.
What does he need to improve and work on to become a legit title contender within the next 2 to 3 years?
