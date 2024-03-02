Any news about Derrick Lewis and his next opponent?

Dude was on a KO tear but has lost the last 5 out of 7 fights he has been in.


has his next opponent been announced yet?

What does he need to do to make a comeback and be a legit title contender again?








Besides makin his balls hot 😅
 
the time has passed being a contender. Now its either they feed him to up and comers or they give him an unranked guy to beat and get back on track.
 
What was his last fight? Jailton laying on him? He'll be back. Black Beast 3.0
 
I'm a huge fan of his balls, but his last fight put a real chill in the air.
 
BB via flying knee vs TBA

Then he GNPs Aspinal for the title
 
