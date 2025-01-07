What happened to the Poster of the Year 2024 (final / finale) thread?

Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 28,155
- Reaction score
- 31,853
I can't find it.
I can find a link when I google it, but it takes me no-where, says it does not exist. (The semis etc are there, they work but are locked.)
Has it been deleted?
Or have I been banned from it (I could understand this). Is it because I made a post saying two votes is not enough?
Or did I deliberate too long and miss the boat like last year?
It did exist, right? RIGHT?
Or am I tripping'?
I can find a link when I google it, but it takes me no-where, says it does not exist. (The semis etc are there, they work but are locked.)
Has it been deleted?
Or have I been banned from it (I could understand this). Is it because I made a post saying two votes is not enough?
Or did I deliberate too long and miss the boat like last year?
It did exist, right? RIGHT?
Or am I tripping'?