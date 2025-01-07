What happened to the Poster of the Year 2024 (final / finale) thread?

I can't find it.

I can find a link when I google it, but it takes me no-where, says it does not exist. (The semis etc are there, they work but are locked.)

Has it been deleted?

Or have I been banned from it (I could understand this). Is it because I made a post saying two votes is not enough?

Or did I deliberate too long and miss the boat like last year?

It did exist, right? RIGHT?

Or am I tripping'?

It was the semifinals, the finals hasn't been made yet
Naw I am sure it was made, it had only two votes, not five.
 
Weird, can't see the results/poll for semifinals either, thread works though.

Holding you back from winning is my guess .
Ha! I definitely was NOT in the running, but had finally decided on the 'two' that I would vote for (super tough, as pretty much any of them could have gotten a vote) and wanted to vote while I was feeling decisive. So I looked for the thread... could not find it...

and I thought it was going to be like when I can't find something in the fridge. And then my wife points it out straight away like I am an idiot. (And so I thought someone would post link to it / or bump and tag me in the thread and everyone could laugh at my incompetence and such)

But instead it seems like it really was removed :(
 
Ha! I definitely was NOT in the running, but had finally decided on the 'two' that I would vote for (super tough, as pretty much any of them could have gotten a vote) and wanted to vote while I was feeling decisive. So I looked for the thread... could not find it...

and I thought it was going to be like when I can't find something in the fridge. And then my wife points it out straight away like I am an idiot. (And so I thought someone would post link to it / or bump and tag me in the thread and everyone could laugh at my incompetence and such)

But instead it seems like it really was removed :(
That is a pretty crappy thing to do. Hopefully we can get it back as I am very interested to know who the nominees were. Shame on whoever removed it. They obviously must have a majorly out of control ego that couldn't handle not getting enough votes and are probably named Hillary Clinton.
 
