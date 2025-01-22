Serious question, can you guys tell me what your side CLAIMS to stand for, what's the message if you want people to get on board with you?



The reason I say "claims" is because we all know what you guys actually stand for, which is basically the downfall of western civilization, tear everything down and replace it with I have no clue what. But of course you can't come out and say this out loud so what are you left with, what exactly is your message to the people you wanna recruit to your side?



Trump and the conservative right, as much as you can't stand them, whether you agree with their views or not, you know exactly what they stand for because their messaging is very clear:



-America first

-Strict on border control

-Freedom of speech

-Liberty

-Meritocracy

-Manifest destiny

-Second amendment

-Conserve Christian and Western values

-Build a wall



etc...



Their views are very clear and out in the open, but what exactly is your message?



Serious replies please...