Elections What does today's left CLAIM to stand for?

Serious question, can you guys tell me what your side CLAIMS to stand for, what's the message if you want people to get on board with you?

The reason I say "claims" is because we all know what you guys actually stand for, which is basically the downfall of western civilization, tear everything down and replace it with I have no clue what. But of course you can't come out and say this out loud so what are you left with, what exactly is your message to the people you wanna recruit to your side?

Trump and the conservative right, as much as you can't stand them, whether you agree with their views or not, you know exactly what they stand for because their messaging is very clear:

-America first
-Strict on border control
-Freedom of speech
-Liberty
-Meritocracy
-Manifest destiny
-Second amendment
-Conserve Christian and Western values
-Build a wall

etc...

Their views are very clear and out in the open, but what exactly is your message?

Serious replies please...
 
You are clueless if you think this is what the modern MAGA movement represents.

First of all, America was founded on separation of church and state so conserving “Christian” values is contradictory to what our founding fathers envisioned. Additionally, Christian values like “love thy neighbor” is like the opposite of what MAGA represents with all their fear mongering rhetoric about immigrants.

Furthermore, Western Values like democracy and freedom of speech is not something that Trump respects. He has announced that he’s going after media that doesn’t depict things that he doesn’t like, he also declared punishing people for protesting about the Gaza conflict.


You ask for serious replies but your effeminate ass is just looking for an excuse to go with your usual whining about what you “think” we represent instead of hearing us out.
 
Just some guesses, but...

Stronger social safety net
Taxing the rich
Socialized healthcare and education
Livable wage and generally strong labor laws
Measures that may slow down the rate that we're destroying our own ecosystem
End prison industry complex
Greater investment into mental health services and housing the unhoused
Female reproductive rights
Separation of church and state
End war on drugs
More accountability and transparency from law enforcement
Stricter gun laws
LGBTQ-related rights
 
I’m listening, but you’ve said nothing, what do you say you stand for?
 
I believe in regulated and efficient immigration, freedom of speech, preserving unions, medicare for all, investing more into education, open trade to reduce the price of goods, increasing the minimum wage and maintaining diplomatic relationships with our allies…

Don’t you ever get tired of your perpetual victim complex?
 
Last edited:
Solid list.
 
The only thing they could hope the keep themselves afloat on was preserving democracy. That was blown out of the water h Trump’s popular vote. Double whammy with Biden basically pardoning all corrupt shitheads that covered up the FEDsurrection to try and remove Trump

Thankfully trumonshat on all the idiots that bought into it, won in a landslide, and is immediately delivering, showing what true and legit leadership looks like
 
@Koro_11 why did you skip over this post? I need a discussion to read, address it bruh.
 
I disagree that those are what most conservatives stand for. At least not in the way they are presented.

The prevailing views of the left seem to revolve around social equality for marginalized groups and economic restructuring with a focus in tax and health reform.

Personally, I believe that both dems and reps are full of shit about what they say they stand for. And people who follow either party cares more about feeling right and empowered by their community than actually seeing significant change in the country.
 
They claim the want a stronger social safety net for their citizens - in reality that’s impossible when they bring in millions of illegals who eat up most of those resources

They claim they’re against the filthy rich - in reality they defend big corporations, big pharma, Disney, Hollywood elites, etc

They claim they’re for better education - in reality they wanna teach your kids CRT and bring gay porn into libraries

They claim they want livable wage etc - in reality Americans never felt more poor

They claim they wanna fix the climate - in reality it means make you even more poor while china and India continue to pollute

They claim end prison industrial complex - reality, release dangerous repeat violent offenders into the street, but prosecute guys like Daniel Penny who defends you from these criminals

Greater investment into mental health and house the “unhoused” lol - reality let junkies camp out in your cities and shoot up fentanyl in front of your kids school

Separation of church and state - reality shit on Christian values, invent a new religion call it woke gender ideology, yet still somehow defend Islam

End war on drugs - reality let cartels flood the country with fentanyl

More accountability for law enforcement - reality defund the police, call every police interaction with a non white person racism

Stricter gun laws - reality only government and criminals get to have guns

LGBT rights - reality man in dress can enter your daughters change room and destroy her in female sports
 
So you make a thread asking what the left stand for and you refute this solid post by contesting them with extreme far left fear mongering?

Makes sense. Contrary to popular beliefs. The left isn't a monolith, just like the right isn't full MAGA.
 
You're speaking to a brick wall buddy. Just let the troll thread die
 
The left is a monolith that hates the west Christians white people and heterosexuals.
 
Except the main stream right has no problem, condemning the KKK, neo Nazis, or whatever you consider far right lunatics.

On the other hand, so-called moderate leftist and centre leftists will twist themselves into a knot if you ask them what a woman is, and will go along with any far left lunacy like DEI to avoid being called racists.

Basically conservatives are not held hostage by their lunatic fringe the way liberals are.
 
Socialism.

The only reason the lefts message seems unclear is the US has 2 right wing parties that share an ideology that should be outlawed(capitalism). The ACTUAL lefts message is very clear. We want all free market forces gone. The Democrats main function is to help the Republicans while pretending they are the opposition. Which creates a ton of confusion.

Also Trumps ideology is fake populism and it is not at all clear there is a great deal of room reading involved. Trump to a large extent is very much "playing politics" and is not a committed ideologue though many in his crowd like like maybe a Steve Bannon are.
 
lol at dumbfucks who believe in Manifest Destiny, God etc. in 2025.
 
