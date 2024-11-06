degoj99
When folks on the left talk about Republicans being a "threat to democracy," what does that mean exactly? It seems like when people vote for someone other than a Democrat, it's a "threat to democracy." But when people vote for their preferred candidate in fair elections, isn't that democracy? Kamala being selected vs. elected as the Dem nominee is the only recent example of an undemocratic process that I can see.