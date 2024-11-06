degoj99 said: When folks on the left talk about Republicans being a "threat to democracy," what does that mean exactly? It seems like when people vote for someone other than a Democrat, it's a "threat to democracy." But when people vote for their preferred candidate in fair elections, isn't that democracy? Kamala being selected vs. elected as the Dem nominee is the only recent example of an undemocratic process that I can see. Click to expand...

I have never felt that Republicans were a threat to democracy. I think good honest people can be Democrats or Republicans and just have ideological differences.Trump however is a malignant narcissist and that means that he is a con man, a iar, a sadist and he's paranoid.. he likes to hurt people and he likes to divide people so lying about losing the election last time and never telling the truth that's a threat to democracy. Dividing people against each other in order to set himself up as the sole source of authority and power and truth is a profound threat to democracy.A malignant narcissist has no business ever being in a position of leadership and Trump is a malignant narcissist. So the entire threat to democracy issue centers only around Trump and Republicans can only be said to be a part of the problem in that they follow Trump or support him.