Elections What does threat to democracy mean?

When folks on the left talk about Republicans being a "threat to democracy," what does that mean exactly? It seems like when people vote for someone other than a Democrat, it's a "threat to democracy." But when people vote for their preferred candidate in fair elections, isn't that democracy? Kamala being selected vs. elected as the Dem nominee is the only recent example of an undemocratic process that I can see.
 
Just basic Marxist doublespeak tactics, it's only true democracy when they win.
 
There's nothing undemocratic about a party choosing their candidate without running a Primary. Most political parties in the US don't. The ones that do, do so because its in their best interest to nominate the most popular candidate.

And the only recent example that you can see? You should try seeing this, instead of pretending it never happened.

Trump fake electors plot - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

It may have a smidgen to do with why people feel Trump is a threat to democracy. It's not because of made up bullshit or feelings—it's because he's proven himself to be a threat to democracy. And it ain't just the Democrats saying it. It's Trump's own cabinet and Vice President.
 
Don't forget wanting to jail people who criticize the Supreme Court
 
It means CNN told me to not leave my house for four years
 
I have never felt that Republicans were a threat to democracy. I think good honest people can be Democrats or Republicans and just have ideological differences.

Trump however is a malignant narcissist and that means that he is a con man, a iar, a sadist and he's paranoid.. he likes to hurt people and he likes to divide people so lying about losing the election last time and never telling the truth that's a threat to democracy. Dividing people against each other in order to set himself up as the sole source of authority and power and truth is a profound threat to democracy.

A malignant narcissist has no business ever being in a position of leadership and Trump is a malignant narcissist. So the entire threat to democracy issue centers only around Trump and Republicans can only be said to be a part of the problem in that they follow Trump or support him.
 
It's a threat to democracy to point out that an obviously rigged election (2020) was rigged.
 
I think both sides have valid claims at one another for being threats to democracy because they are both doing really stupid stuff - we the people should hold them both to a higher standard, regardless of who you support.

Whether it is moving in illegals to certain targeted territories, or claiming that valid elections are fraudulent - both sides are guilty and I expect (well.. maybe not expect.. demand) better from them both.
 
In the case of this election I think it refers to neo reactionary rhetoric coming out of the mouth of elected officials and their financial backers.

I suspect there is a good chance Trump doesn't follow through on any of it and just play golf a lot though.
 
That the executive has absolute immunity, trying to overthrow the government when losing is an acceptable practice and treating the Presidency like a reality TV show is fine. As a atheist republican this will be a concerning four years and beyond.
 
The "stop the steal" shit in 2020 and Jan 6th was insane. As an outsider who hates the American "left" I was baffled. How can someone be so deluded to think the most hateable president in memory might legitimately lose?


I'm also baffled at how bad the Democrats must have done to allow the same man to STORM his way to this election.

The threat to democracy people on both sides are children. If you believe in it, it applies to your guy LOSING as well.
 
It means you think differently than I do.


To be fair the Democrats did the same thing in 2016, without the capital building part of course.

For Trump entire first term you couldn't go 5 minutes without some Dem crying about "Russian collusion".
 
Letting a guy use the highest office in the country to shield himself from being prosecuted for crimes everyone knows he committed just because it's politically convenient.
 
IF he'd lost a democratic election this wouldn't have happened though. He didn't.
 
The crime of giving some slut money to keep it a secret? Oh my God he's literally Charles Manson.

