Relationship What do you think of companies using the term "family"

To refer to their employees or wider network.

There is a general sense that it is toxic and intended to manipulate employees, particularly lower level employees into accepting a hierarchal structure.

Is it toxic or just meant to be a kind euphemism? It seems to go hand in hand with lower paying jobs and hits as a red flag for manipulation.
 
I think these companies meant family like an Alabama family, where the family gets fucked
 
I think it's nonsense. My company does it but I just ignore it.
 
torreto.jpg
 
Do they treat you like they are your family?

I mean to say, my family would pay me a lot of money, with all the special perks and bonuses.
 
I think it's harmless and these babies that cry about toxic workplaces are making a big deal out of nothing.

I used to use the term when dealing with an employee who was being a jerk. I would tell him that we spend a lot of time together, it's like a second family, so he needs to make an effort to not get on everyone's nerves.

But I guess some crybabies don't like their boss using the word "family" because you can't fire your family.

But whatever. It's such a loser attitude to even think about things like that. Those of us that actually work hard don't sit around thinking about getting fired. Like it's not even on my radar.

I suppose I may be laid off one day but if it's gonna happen then it's gonna happen. Using the word "family" won't change that and you'd have to be an idiot to think it would.
 
Once you put in that 2 weeks notice the real heads will emerge.!
 
Family members usually (most often) do things for each other free of charge.

If a company starts using the term "family" for its employees, usually the management expects the employees to work for free or for as little compensaion as possible.

P.s. Some family members (usually spouses) fuck another, sometimes in the ass.
Well, you get the idea...
 
it is also used by other companies rental accom for tenants.
 
I've worked at the same company for 22 years and I do feel like the owners try to make it like a family environment all though its dysfunctional sometimes like many families. I guess it really depends all where you work and who your employers are.
 
How dare you the invoke these inaccurate and outdated stereoptypes about Alabama. The Alabama of today is much different to the Alabama of the past. Truly it is a state that is coming into its own!
 
It’s harmless work talk unless you just really need something to bitch about..

Back when I entered the workforce in the 90s I had a few jobs that used the phrase “we are family”

But back then it was just tossed around because we all worked with each other for 5+ days a week 40+ hours. That was more time than we spent with our actual families, so it just made sense.

But I can see why this phrase would trigger the younger generation entering the workforce since they all want nothing to do with a family and wish to work from home alone well locked up in their closet.

The phrase “We are Family” is taboo in the workplace now
 
As a manager I think it’s fucking to stupid. I always go out of my way to take care of my team and act empathetically, but if someone can’t do the job I’m going to be objective about their performance and shitcan them if I have to. If a program ends and someone loses coverage, I’ll work my ass off to find a good worker a new position in the company if possible, but they’re definitely not fucking family and I’m not going to carry them if it’s not in the budget.

I have a really sweet lady on the team who always refers to us as her “work family” and that shit always makes me cringe. I almost feel sorry for people who think that shit.

We have a really good group and they all look out for each other, but we’re fucking coworkers. That’s it.
 
