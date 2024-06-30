  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What do you make of Jiri’s fight build up now the fight has happened

Marko Polo

Marko Polo

Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Joined
Jun 11, 2020
Messages
6,142
Reaction score
21,349
For me it seems like Jiri was forced to speak about an opponent to which he had nothing to say. He couldn’t figure out a path to victory anywhere. Jiri is a tremendous fighter with championship spirit, but unorthodox guys always look absolutely terrible when they lose

But yeah, as far the shaman and witch craft talk, I just for me looks like now in hindsight like he had no talking points as far as Alex’ actual skillset
 
Totally delusional based fighting and training.

He doesn’t believe in rain forest magic but absolutely scared shitless if it at the same time.

Alex lived rent free in Jiri’s head after the first KO and even more so now.

I really like Jiri but that Fantasy samurai shit did not help him one bit…but at least he went out on his sword this time.
 
Honestly? I think Jiri's massively autistic and all that weird talk was just to make himself feel like he was living out a manga-style fantasy fight that he'd dreamt up in his own brain to give himself a semi.
 
It was such a waste of energy all that paranormal stuff, thats all he seemed focused on and talked about.

What Jiri really needs to do is work on his defense, he is way too easy to land on, its his weakness, not the paranormal stuff. To be honest he was becoming a punching bag for Rakic in his last fight, Rakic was landing so clean and easily on him, he just doesn't have that one punch KO like Alex does though, if that was Alex in that fight at UFC 300 then Jiri would have been laid out cold early as well.

He is a fun fighter and entertaining, but he really needs to work on his defense, everyone lands flush on him.
 
Pompey Junglist said:
Honestly? I think Jiri's massively autistic and all that weird talk was just to make himself feel like he was living out a manga-style fantasy fight that he'd dreamt up in his own brain to give himself a semi.
So Izzy is autistic too? He said the same thing about him. Please stfu
 
Berserker13 said:
brootal
Don't get me wrong, I love Jiri for that, he's as mad as a box of frogs. He clearly likes to garnish reality with fantasy in order to feel truly alive, which is fine and imo really rather sweet. But it's probably more of a hindrance than a help when you're preparing to fight Alex.
 
Pompey Junglist said:
Don't get me wrong, I love Jiri for that, he's as mad as a box of frogs. He clearly likes to garnish reality with fantasy in order to feel truly alive, which is fine and imo really rather sweet. But it's probably more of a hindrance than a help when you're preparing to fight Alex.
didn't watch enough dbz
 
Hes into samurais and quotes musashi one of the greatest samurai of all time but what has he learned? In one of his most famous duels agaibst a samurai name sasaki kojiro on an island, he deliberately showed hours late to piss off his opponent. His opponent who was known for fighting with a ‘no-dachi’ (basically a giant katana) expected musashi to show up with a regular katana or his usual 2 katanas. Musashi showed up with a long wooden sword he carved out of one of the boat oars and killed sasaki with it and won the duel.

Point being musashi was extremely smart. Musashi wouldve laughed at jiri for standing up with someone like alex especially after it not working the 1st time. Jiri’s team also failed him for not making jiri use a grappling and takedown based approach to at least give alex something to worry about and make jiri’s striking a little more effective with takedown threat.
 
Pompey Junglist said:
Honestly? I think Jiri's massively autistic and all that weird talk was just to make himself feel like he was living out a manga-style fantasy fight that he'd dreamt up in his own brain to give himself a semi.
Jiri's a weeb. Alex styled on him
 
tramendous said:
Hes into samurais and quotes musashi one of the greatest samurai of all time but what has he learned? In one of his most famous duels agaibst a samurai name sasaki kojiro on an island, he deliberately showed hours late to piss off his opponent. His opponent who was known for fighting with a ‘no-dachi’ (basically a giant katana) expected musashi to show up with a regular katana or his usual 2 katanas. Musashi showed up with a long wooden sword he carved out of one of the boat oars and killed sasaki with it and won the duel.

Point being musashi was extremely smart. Musashi wouldve laughed at jiri for standing up with someone like alex especially after it not working the 1st time. Jiri’s team also failed him for not making jiri use a grappling and takedown based approach to at least give alex something to worry about and make jiri’s striking a little more effective with takedown threat.
Isn’t using a wooden oar instead of a sword a disadvantage? So it’s sort of like standing with Alex. I’ve never really gotten that part of the story. He used mind games that included putting himself at a distinct disadvantage. Fair play for him beating the guy to death, but I don’t see why he didn’t just use a sword.
 
Pompey Junglist said:
Don't get me wrong, I love Jiri for that, he's as mad as a box of frogs. He clearly likes to garnish reality with fantasy in order to feel truly alive, which is fine and imo really rather sweet. But it's probably more of a hindrance than a help when you're preparing to fight Alex.
unrelated but every time i see your profile pic it gets a hearty chuckle out of me. Hehe
 
Jiri is a unique character. Unique characters are beloved in sports.

It was entertaining. That’s why we all tune in.

The build up was perfectly fine.
 
I like Jiri a lot, his personality and fighting style but frankly he didn't have anything interesting to say, I know some folks found funny the whole shaman/witchery stuff but I just didn't really care, Jiri isn't a taller anyways.
 
