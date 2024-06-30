What do you make of Jiri’s fight build up now the fight has happened

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
- Jun 11, 2020
- 6,142
- 21,349
For me it seems like Jiri was forced to speak about an opponent to which he had nothing to say. He couldn’t figure out a path to victory anywhere. Jiri is a tremendous fighter with championship spirit, but unorthodox guys always look absolutely terrible when they lose
But yeah, as far the shaman and witch craft talk, I just for me looks like now in hindsight like he had no talking points as far as Alex’ actual skillset
