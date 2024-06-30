What do you make of Jiri’s fight build up now the fight has happened

It was such a waste of energy all that paranormal stuff, thats all he seemed focused on and talked about.



What Jiri really needs to do is work on his defense, he is way too easy to land on, its his weakness, not the paranormal stuff. To be honest he was becoming a punching bag for Rakic in his last fight, Rakic was landing so clean and easily on him, he just doesn't have that one punch KO like Alex does though, if that was Alex in that fight at UFC 300 then Jiri would have been laid out cold early as well.



He is a fun fighter and entertaining, but he really needs to work on his defense, everyone lands flush on him.