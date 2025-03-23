Pereira had a (very) off night, camp (or lack of one), maybe both. That's all.

It's pretty clear that since entering the UFC, he has trained his TDD/wrestling/ground big time and improved a lot.

Yes, he had a path set for him to get to Adesanya, but still.

It showed against Jiri #1 that he's not easy to control, and stuffing every Ank TD. Sure, 4 years or so only gets you so far.

But it was solid enough.



So he had that base reasonably covered, but his striking was just way, way off, like he had no sharpening at all for the fight .



Ank has hand speed. Power. Composture. Is a good counterpuncher. And a southpaw.

So what. Alex was a LHW champ in Glory after defending the MW belt 5x.

It's like... a good example would be Strickland boxing Benavidez.



As other user said, looked like Alex just trusted his calf kicks to do their job. But even if this was the plan, Alex didn't even hit with the shin.

Went for his inside foot strikes that, ok, are awesome and unique skill-wise but he landed like... 40? and did very little.



Doubt he got old overnight since Khalil. Plus he was coughing bad in that fight, was on antibiotics and still did the job.

But maybe he hasn't had a single hard, serious sparring since then.