What a card that was boys

Crazy moments all over the place

Jiri's comeback

Max and Gaethje wild fight and finish

Yan getting choked out and standing back up in the 1st round

Poatan wild KO

Kayla showing some of the most vicious female GnP ever

Arman and Olives with a wild dynamic fight

Lopes the fucking animal with another finish

Jalin Turner with the botched walk-away KO leading to a TKO loss

I mean we can go on..
 
Go on .
 
I'm watching the event right now and I'm not very familiar with WMMA so... are these women not being tested for peds or I'm going fucking crazy? Because it looks blatant as fuck.
 
Yeah she looks trans.

Its so funny we're supposed to pretend there's serious testing going on when fighters are transitioning live on tv. Remember when Izzy grew a lil titty?
 
Olympic athlete, has been tested plenty.
 
I thought Cody Brudage would have pulled off an upset and everyone who voted for the underdog would have made huge gains.

So disappointing. I lost $200 on that bet too :(
 
Absolutely lived up to expectations, which is saying a lot. So often when cards are stacked on paper, we get tentative, boring fights. Not the case this time, goddamn. Jiri was FOTN for me, but Max-Justin was right behind it, absolutely legendary. Poatan backing Herb off with a single hand before obliterating Hill was G shit, Kayla looked great, Lopes looked great.
Just a fantastic card from start to finish,
 
I'm with ya. Crazy at heart. I can do way more right angles of thought in non-Euclidian terms, ...one person, one insane fucking guy, I said that too, he said, I pegged you for a non-Euclidian. In the history of wise men, none of them had a bike, and very few could drink worth a shit. That's why artists were invented.
 
200w.gif
 
Jiri was insane and immortalized himself as one of the baddest most.... frightening fighters ever. the way he just doesn't give a shit about what you're doing and only looks to find a way to kill you

that was my most anticipated fight of the card and it delivered.
 
Helwani's sitting in the closet crying his eyes out, that is for sure
 
Yeah that was nuts, I had an absolute blast last night
 
She competed in the Olympics, she's faced the strictest level of testing. I'm not saying she's not on something but if she is it's never going to be caught.
 
Bobby Green putting out a boxing masterclass and Jim Miller showing his veteran heart one more time.
Mark Zuckerberg melting in the corner after the Max Holloway KO.
Arman fighting a Fan on his walkout before fighting Charlie Olives

Great night.
 
