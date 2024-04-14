What a card that was boys

usernamee
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2010
- Messages
- 20,633
- Reaction score
- 25,769
Crazy moments all over the place
Jiri's comeback
Max and Gaethje wild fight and finish
Yan getting choked out and standing back up in the 1st round
Poatan wild KO
Kayla showing some of the most vicious female GnP ever
Arman and Olives with a wild dynamic fight
Lopes the fucking animal with another finish
Jalin Turner with the botched walk-away KO leading to a TKO loss
I mean we can go on..
Jiri's comeback
Max and Gaethje wild fight and finish
Yan getting choked out and standing back up in the 1st round
Poatan wild KO
Kayla showing some of the most vicious female GnP ever
Arman and Olives with a wild dynamic fight
Lopes the fucking animal with another finish
Jalin Turner with the botched walk-away KO leading to a TKO loss
I mean we can go on..