UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Props and Parlays 6pm ET 4-13

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Props and Parlays 6pm ET 4-13. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.

lsa locks
Deiveson Figueiredo -289
Alex Pereira -122
1.45
 
This is a night for Americans!
Calvin Kattar +145
Jalin Turner -238
Jim Miller +150
7.70

There will be blood
Turner vs Moicano does not go the distance -400
Miller vs Green does not go the distance -115
Gaethje vs Halloway does not go the distance -120
3.28

The Minority Vote
Zhang wins inside the distance -110
Arman vs Charles does not go the distance -280
1.59

Gangs of New York
Periera -130
Weili -485
Gaethje -155
Jiri +100
6.02

I Drink Your Milkshake
Holly Holm +330
Marina Rodriguez +114
8.20

I've Abandoned My Child!
Lopes by decision +550
Garbrandt wins by decision +550
41.25
 
