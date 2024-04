witt1021 said: no to conor getting any title shot. and anyone who think he deserves one or should even be considered for one is a fucking moron. Click to expand...

you are 10000% correct. the guy has one win in 5 1/2 years I believe. against a washed up cowboy... if he were to beat chandler (a guys who's lost 3 out of his last 4), that does not do anything close to DESERVING a title shot.. but tell that to dana. unfortunately IF Conor is to win (via ko or in convincing exciting fashion) then don't be surprised if dana gives him title shot at either division. it's completely idiotic, but very very possible.