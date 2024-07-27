We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…Oooooo fuckety fuck yea and shit Sherladies and Gentlebros. It seems to be that time again, that’s right it’s Fight Night. With two titles on the line and a main event consisting of Leon “Stoney” Edwards taking on Belal “What the fuck is his name” Muhammad, shit should be lit as fuck…So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…Grub: Bacon wrapped chicken and asparagus…Chug: Rhubarb Wine and Peanut Butter Whiskey i picked up on vacation in the Black Hills…Drug: Grape Runtz…Cap the night off with some good food, good smoke and drank, and take in some good old fashioned ultra violence…Cheers