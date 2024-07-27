Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 304?

We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1722089779538.gif

Oooooo fuckety fuck yea and shit Sherladies and Gentlebros. It seems to be that time again, that’s right it’s Fight Night. With two titles on the line and a main event consisting of Leon “Stoney” Edwards taking on Belal “What the fuck is his name” Muhammad, shit should be lit as fuck…
1722090147044.jpeg

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
1722090252231.gif

Grub: Bacon wrapped chicken and asparagus…
1722090390553.jpeg
1722090427246.jpeg

Chug: Rhubarb Wine and Peanut Butter Whiskey i picked up on vacation in the Black Hills…
82B38078-8877-4B0F-A649-A61B57B1045F.jpeg

Drug: Grape Runtz…
1722091026666.jpeg

Cap the night off with some good food, good smoke and drank, and take in some good old fashioned ultra violence…

1722091166719.gif


Cheers

1722091306392.gif
 
I'm planning a little beer tasting trip around the world.20240726_182903.jpg

These new flaming hot Doritos are absolutely amazing.
doooo.png
 
Currently drinking my own fucking tears, because I can't find a fucking link to UAE Warriors 51.
<DCrying>
 
I'm going to wait till after the event to eat. My dish will be decided by the Main event winner..

If Belal wins..

Falafel-Sandwich-008.jpg


If Leon wins..

Jerk-Chicken-7.jpg


Win win for me..
 
... will be watching this on a phone,
from the edge of (cell-data) coverage
in backcountry bush.

Cookin' sweet potato & chicken tacos
fixins-eastbound.gif


Probably smoke a couple janglers and possibly make a mushtea.

Definitely going to be talkin' gypsie by 12.
 
