We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…

What’s on the menu, this evening…
1735053966366.gif

Bro, bro, bro, Merry Happy non-denominational generic holiday greeting, Sherladies and Gentlebro’s. Have you been good this year ya filthy animals? Because when Santa squeezes his fat ass down that chimney, I want him to see the jolliest bunch assholes this side of the nuthouse…
1735054651288.gif

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…

Grub: Prime rib and twice baked potatoes…
1735054792167.jpeg

Chug: Jim Beam Vanilla, Egg Nog, and Founders Centennial IPA…
8432BA4F-7D6A-48D9-970D-D1547C5EC1D6.jpeg

Drug: Gelato…
1735054969870.jpeg

Cap the evening off with some good eats, good smoke and drank and have myself a merry little christmas and urge you all to do the same…
1735055296360.gif


Cheers

1735055445952.gif
 
BBQ :)

I Could Eat

@lsa @Arqueto @helax @BroRogan @Chules @BAM

smoke-sessions-smoke.gif


brisket-street-corn-tacos-tacos.gif
 
Not sure yet, my family has been in shambles with everyone at each others throat since 2020 unfortunately. I might just grow horns this xmas.
Krampus GIFs | Tenor
 
Smoked pork belly burnt ends

This is before putting a sticky glaze together of spicy bbq sauce, butter, honey, and a bit of brown sugar, cover and braised for an additional two hours

IMG_8209.jpeg


Since I have a the whole week off work I will be doing a brisket up on the 26th

I’ve been killing the smoke briskets lately with butcher paper wrap, set inside a foil-boat, and finishing it’s rest in a cooler



IMG_8091.jpeg

Here’s my last brisket fucking money



I use a stick burner, horizontal, ol’ school
 
