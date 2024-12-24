We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…What’s on the menu, this evening…Bro, bro, bro, Merry Happy non-denominational generic holiday greeting, Sherladies and Gentlebro’s. Have you been good this year ya filthy animals? Because when Santa squeezes his fat ass down that chimney, I want him to see the jolliest bunch assholes this side of the nuthouse…So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…Grub: Prime rib and twice baked potatoes…Chug: Jim Beam Vanilla, Egg Nog, and Founders Centennial IPA…Drug: Gelato…Cap the evening off with some good eats, good smoke and drank and have myself a merry little christmas and urge you all to do the same…Cheers