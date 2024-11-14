  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International Welsh Government advised to create 'dog-free zones' to make outdoors 'less racist'

Idk if UK dog owners are as brazen and and inconsiderate with where they bring their dogs like US dog owners are but either way I like the idea of dog free public spaces. But then why even mention race at all?
 
Islam Imamate said:
Idk if UK dog owners are as brazen and and inconsiderate with where they bring their dogs like US dog owners are but either way I like the idea of dog free public spaces. But then why even mention race at all?
Because it’s the starting point of outlawing dogs.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Idk if UK dog owners are as brazen and and inconsiderate with where they bring their dogs like US dog owners are but either way I like the idea of dog free public spaces. But then why even mention race at all?
There is one religious group that doesn’t like dogs and they tend to come from one region more heavily.
 
Croo67 said:
Because it’s the starting point of outlawing dogs.
Idk about that chief, maybe some people just want to have public spaces that aren't crowded by dogs?
cincymma79 said:
There is one religious group that doesn’t like dogs and they tend to come from one region more heavily.
I thought that at first but having skimmed a few articles on it the most I can find is that one black lady was cited as being uncomfortable around dogs by some report or something. Tbh I wouldn't be surprised if the people behind this couldn't even explain how dogs are racist.
 
iu


Having a dog is racist? Damn... I never wanted to join the clan. I hate those pricks, but I love my dog.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Idk about that chief, maybe some people just want to have public spaces that aren't crowded by dogs?

I thought that at first but having skimmed a few articles on it the most I can find is that one black lady was cited as being uncomfortable around dogs by some report or something. Tbh I wouldn't be surprised if the people behind this couldn't even explain how dogs are racist.
I say fuck them and they can buy their own places not have dogs. That’s just me though.
 
Cool Hand Luke said:
sheep shaggers the lof of em
They have needed more anti-racist sheep free zones in Wales for as long as I can remember.. Though i'll give them credit, Wales has always been full of anti-racist Whale free zones.
 
The UK is becoming so cucked it's almost not even believable at this point.
 
