International Plan to 'decolonise' England's school curriculum to make it more 'diverse' and 'less western' slammed as 'indoctrination'

The UK Government has unveiled plans to drop England's 'Western-centric' education curriculum in favour of a curriculum which 'reflects the diversities' of British society and 'produces young people who appreciate the diversity of Britain'.

The full plan is to be unveiled in early 2025, with changes said to include a push to 'decolonise' subjects which are deemed to be too 'mono-cultural'. There will also be a push to use 'diverse' authors, cultures, and perspectives in teaching.

Thoughts?

 
Englandstan is beyond repair so they might as well just get it over with.
 
IMHO I think that U.K colleges etc are good while does have flavs. Cos nepotism etc.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Good. If it means @Croo67 shitting her diapers daily then I'm all for it.

Dont you dare teach my children that minorities contribute anything to society, or were instrumental in the formation of the Country!! Schools should be safe space from that nonsense
 
Sinister said:
Dont you dare teach my children that minorities contribute anything to society, or were instrumental in the formation of the Country!! Schools should be safe space from that nonsense
Another liberal American who thinks Europe uses dollars.
 
