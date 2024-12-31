The UK Government has unveiled plans to drop England's 'Western-centric' education curriculum in favour of a curriculum which 'reflects the diversities' of British society and 'produces young people who appreciate the diversity of Britain'.



The full plan is to be unveiled in early 2025, with changes said to include a push to 'decolonise' subjects which are deemed to be too 'mono-cultural'. There will also be a push to use 'diverse' authors, cultures, and perspectives in teaching.



Thoughts?



