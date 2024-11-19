  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International Farmers shutdown London as UK Government looks to destroy farming sector

A new tax which would see individuals having to shell out £500,000 to the UK Government to inherit a modestly-sized farm from their own family has sent UK farmers berserk, leading to a mass protest in central London.

The tax is expected to raise £560 million and is being billed as being necessary to fund services such as the National Health Service (NHS).

Do you think putting such pressure on the farming industry for the sake of £560m is a wise decision from the same government which spends £3 billion per year housing random men from the third world, recently sent £13 billion to fund a war 2000 miles away, and sends £100 million a year to India?

 
