Scerpi
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2008
- Messages
- 21,481
- Reaction score
- 43,056
Seriously... This is fairly disturbing that Apple would roll over like this.
There's like zero individual rights left in the UK. You're basically bitches who must behave as told. No back talk, no complaining...
Lol... Remember this asshole?
Apple drops encryption feature for UK users after government reportedly demanded backdoor access
Apple drops encryption feature for UK users after government reportedly demanded backdoor access
Apple says it will stop offering an advanced data security option for British users after the government reportedly demanded that the company provide backdoor access for any data those users have stored in the cloud
abcnews.go.com
LONDON -- Apple said Friday it will stop offering an advanced data security option for British users after the government reportedly demanded that the company provide backdoor access for any data those users have stored in the cloud.
The iPhone maker said its Advanced Data Protection encryption feature is no longer available for new users in the United Kingdom and will eventually be disabled for existing users.
Advanced Data Protection, which Apple started rolling out at the end of 2022, is an opt-in feature that protects iCloud files, photos, notes and other data with end-to-end encryption when they're stored in the cloud.
British security officials demanded in a secret order that the U.S. tech giant create so-called backdoor access so that they could view fully encrypted material, The Washington Post reported earlier this month, citing anonymous sources.
Apple “can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection” in the U.K., the company said in a statement.
“We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy,” Apple said, without referring to the government demand.
The Washington Post report said the British government served Apple with what's known as a “technical capability notice" ordering it to provide the access under a sweeping law called the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, which has been dubbed the snoopers' charter.
The law officially gives British spies the ability to hack into devices and harvest vast amounts of bulk online data, much of it from outside the U.K. It contains provisions to compel companies to remove encryption to allow for electronic eavesdropping, while making it a criminal offense to reveal that the government has issued such demands.
“We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices," the U.K. Home Office said in a brief statement.