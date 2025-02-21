  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law Apple bends over for the UK Government - Will allow backdoor access to secured data

Seriously... This is fairly disturbing that Apple would roll over like this.

There's like zero individual rights left in the UK. You're basically bitches who must behave as told. No back talk, no complaining...

Lol... Remember this asshole?



Apple drops encryption feature for UK users after government reportedly demanded backdoor access​

Apple drops encryption feature for UK users after government reportedly demanded backdoor access

Apple says it will stop offering an advanced data security option for British users after the government reportedly demanded that the company provide backdoor access for any data those users have stored in the cloud
LONDON -- Apple said Friday it will stop offering an advanced data security option for British users after the government reportedly demanded that the company provide backdoor access for any data those users have stored in the cloud.

The iPhone maker said its Advanced Data Protection encryption feature is no longer available for new users in the United Kingdom and will eventually be disabled for existing users.

Advanced Data Protection, which Apple started rolling out at the end of 2022, is an opt-in feature that protects iCloud files, photos, notes and other data with end-to-end encryption when they're stored in the cloud.

British security officials demanded in a secret order that the U.S. tech giant create so-called backdoor access so that they could view fully encrypted material, The Washington Post reported earlier this month, citing anonymous sources.

Apple “can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection” in the U.K., the company said in a statement.

“We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy,” Apple said, without referring to the government demand.

The Washington Post report said the British government served Apple with what's known as a “technical capability notice" ordering it to provide the access under a sweeping law called the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, which has been dubbed the snoopers' charter.

The law officially gives British spies the ability to hack into devices and harvest vast amounts of bulk online data, much of it from outside the U.K. It contains provisions to compel companies to remove encryption to allow for electronic eavesdropping, while making it a criminal offense to reveal that the government has issued such demands.

“We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices," the U.K. Home Office said in a brief statement.
 
I'm sure this will be used to catch people like the southport attacker and not to punish people for mean jokes... oh wait the southport attacker was reported more than once by people including his own father and nothing was done...


Good thing I'm leaving in a few months it seems like a good time to. Just hope they don't try to draft me for Ukraine before then
 
Just 7 months ago Starmer’s police chief threatened to extradite and jail Americans for mocking Britain’s open borders online.

The UK asked for Apple to implement this across the world, Apple declined - for now.

President Trump should be stopping this.
 
Nope. If they want they might send you to Ukraine if you are U.K citizen living in U.K. For peaceful mission. Mobilize you ...


If to be serious : all stuff you are talking in phone conversation, SMS and other kind of communications via networks might be tracked and analyzed.
Ofc with backdoors it is faster and cheaper....
 
