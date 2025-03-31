Crime UK to Host 40 Countries for Illegal Migration Summit

Illegal migration: UK to host 40 countries for summit

The talks, seen as the first of their kind, will aim to increase international co-operation.
The UK is hosting a two-day international meeting to tackle what it calls the global threat of illegal migration.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to urge the summit, which will welcome representatives from more than 40 countries, to disrupt the "vile trade" of people-smuggling gangs and avoid pitting "nations against one another".
The talks, which begin on Monday and are seen as the first of their kind, will aim to deliver "concrete outcomes" and increase international co-operation.
Immigration is seen as a key issue for the government politically, with both the Conservatives and Reform UK accusing Labour of failing to get a grip on the issue.
Ahead of the summit, the Home Office announced that £33m would be spent to disrupt people-smuggling networks and boost prosecutions.
Officials from Vietnam, Albania and Iraq - countries from which many migrants have travelled to the UK - will attend the summit at London's Lancaster House, alongside French, Chinese and US representatives.
Delegations from the Kurdish Regional Government, Interpol and social media companies including Meta, X and TikTok, are also involved in discussions on how to disrupt a criminal trade worth an estimated $10bn (£7.7bn) a year.
More than 6,000 people have crossed the Channel so far in 2025, making it a record start to a year for small boat arrivals.
The UK has previously announced a series of agreements with other countries in an effort to tackle the number of such arrivals.
Sir Keir wants the UK to be seen as leading the global response to irregular migration and the summit underlines the government's conviction that only international co-operation along the smuggling routes can tackle the issue.
The PM is set to suggest the event will strengthen UK borders and take the burden away from British public services, while "giving hotels back to the local economy".
In comments expected to be delivered at the summit, the prime minister will refer to working across borders when he was director of public prosecutions to "foil numerous plots", including preventing planes from being "blown up over the Atlantic".
"I believe we should treat organised immigration crime in the same way," he will add.
He is also expected to say: "This vile trade exploits the cracks between our institutions, pits nations against one another and profits from our inability at the political level to come together."
The summit will deliver "concrete outcomes" for nations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and North America, according to the Home Office.
Among developments aimed at tackling illegal migration ahead of the gathering:
  • £30m of funding for the Border Security Command will be used to tackle supply chains, finance and trafficking routes across Europe, the Balkans, Asia and Africa. A further £3m will help the Crown Prosecution Service increase its ability to deal with people-smuggling cases, the government said
  • The government is expanding right-to-work checks to cover gig economy workers by making amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill. Businesses that do not carry out the checks could be fined up to £60,000, or face closures, director disqualifications and up to five years in prison
  • Home Secretary Yvette Cooper signalled she wanted to crack down on the number of people who had arrived in the UK on a student or work visa and had gone on to claim asylum
  • The Government is reviewing how Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the right to family life, applies to migration cases, Cooper said. Several deportation attempts have been halted by how the ECHR clause has been interpreted in UK law
  • Some £1 million in UK funding will go towards strengthened efforts to root out people-smuggling kingpins in Iraq's Kurdistan region, the Home Office announced
  • The UK has launched an advertising campaign on Vietnamese social media and messenger app Zalo, warning people about trusting people-smuggling gangs

Definitely a positive step.

No individual country is going to get to grips with illegal migration, but targeting countries that are the source (like Vietnam), as well as intermediary countries and destination nations seems like some joined up thinking.

Left-leaning parties should fully embrace this IMO.
 
Waste of money with the only goal in mind being “how can we keep a steady flow of illegal migration while appearing to manage it just enough to keep our people from voting us out?”

If anybody is serious about tackling illegal
Immigration. They would see what Trump did to immediately lower the levels of his open borders predecessor by over 90 percent.

Trump has shown tackling illegal immigration is easy..but only IF you actually want to tackle illegal immigration.

you use your muscle to put the shithole countries in line. Which is where the UK hits a snag. They are afraid to flex and they have no balls. But let’s be real, they want those bums there for whatever reason.
 
Kingz said:
Waste of money with the only goal in mind being "how can we keep a steady flow of illegal migration while appearing to manage it just enough to keep our people from voting us out?"

If anybody is serious about tackling illegal

If anybody is serious about tackling illegal
Immigration. They would see what Trump did to immediately lower the levels of his open borders predecessor by over 90 percent.

Trump has shown tackling illegal immigration is easy..but only IF you actually want to tackle illegal immigration.

you use your muscle to put the shithole countries in line. Which is where the UK hits a snag. They are afraid to flex and they have no balls. But let’s be real, they want those bums there for whatever reason.
It's a bit different to your situation. We're not getting Mexicans coming from Mexico we're getting stuff like Libyans coming from France. Putting a tariff on Libya isn't going to do anything because we don't buy anything from there anyway.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- If they didn't desistabilize those countries to begin with.
And then talk down on them

LeonardoBjj said:
- If they didn't desistabilize those countries to begin with
What has the EU done to Morocco, Turkey, Albania, Tunisia, West Africans, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan? Since these nationalities make up a vast majority of the illegals in Europe.

The fact is Europe is nothing more than a cash cow for the rest of the worlds dysfunctional detritus. They come here, asset strip and destroy everything they touch. The pictures coming out of Birmingham in the UK at the moment are horrendous, it resembles a literal landfill site
 
The Big Yin said:
What has the EU done to Morocco, Turkey, Albania, Tunisia, West Africans, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan? Since these nationalities make up a vast majority of the illegals in Europe.

The fact is Europe is nothing more than a cash cow for the rest of the worlds dysfunctional detritus. They come here, asset strip and destroy everything they touch. The pictures coming out of Birmingham in the UK at the moment are horrendous, it resembles a literal landfill site
It's not even a good argument for the likes of immigrants from the likes of Syria, the general populace must suffer because their government did something in the past they had no real say in and probably didn't even approve of? Fuck off


On the topic of rubbish when I first moved t london I stayed in wembly for a few months and it was shocking, literal piles of trash outside some buildings, people tossing food waste out by the carnals to feed the rats like they thought it was the fucking ganges or something
 
Closing the barn door after the horse is gone.
 
