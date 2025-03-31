Illegal migration: UK to host 40 countries for summit The talks, seen as the first of their kind, will aim to increase international co-operation.

£30m of funding for the Border Security Command will be used to tackle supply chains, finance and trafficking routes across Europe, the Balkans, Asia and Africa. A further £3m will help the Crown Prosecution Service increase its ability to deal with people-smuggling cases, the government said

The government is expanding right-to-work checks to cover gig economy workers by making amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill. Businesses that do not carry out the checks could be fined up to £60,000, or face closures, director disqualifications and up to five years in prison

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper signalled she wanted to crack down on the number of people who had arrived in the UK on a student or work visa and had gone on to claim asylum

The Government is reviewing how Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the right to family life, applies to migration cases, Cooper said. Several deportation attempts have been halted by how the ECHR clause has been interpreted in UK law

Some £1 million in UK funding will go towards strengthened efforts to root out people-smuggling kingpins in Iraq's Kurdistan region, the Home Office announced

The UK has launched an advertising campaign on Vietnamese social media and messenger app Zalo, warning people about trusting people-smuggling gangs

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to urge the summit, which will welcome representatives from more than 40 countries, to disrupt the "vile trade" of people-smuggling gangs and avoid pitting "nations against one another".The talks, which begin on Monday and are seen as the first of their kind, will aim to deliver "concrete outcomes" and increase international co-operation.Immigration is seen as a key issue for the government politically, with both the Conservatives and Reform UK accusing Labour of failing to get a grip on the issue.Ahead of the summit, the Home Office announced that £33m would be spent to disrupt people-smuggling networks and boost prosecutions.Officials from Vietnam, Albania and Iraq - countries from which many migrants have travelled to the UK - will attend the summit at London's Lancaster House, alongside French, Chinese and US representatives.Delegations from the Kurdish Regional Government, Interpol and social media companies including Meta, X and TikTok, are also involved in discussions on how to disrupt a criminal trade worth an estimated $10bn (£7.7bn) a year.More than 6,000 people have crossed the Channel so far in 2025, making it a record start to a year for small boat arrivals.The UK has previously announced a series of agreements with other countries in an effort to tackle the number of such arrivals.Sir Keir wants the UK to be seen as leading the global response to irregular migration and the summit underlines the government's conviction that only international co-operation along the smuggling routes can tackle the issue.The PM is set to suggest the event will strengthen UK borders and take the burden away from British public services, while "giving hotels back to the local economy".In comments expected to be delivered at the summit, the prime minister will refer to working across borders when he was director of public prosecutions to "foil numerous plots", including preventing planes from being "blown up over the Atlantic"."I believe we should treat organised immigration crime in the same way," he will add.He is also expected to say: "This vile trade exploits the cracks between our institutions, pits nations against one another and profits from our inability at the political level to come together."The summit will deliver "concrete outcomes" for nations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and North America, according to the Home Office.Among developments aimed at tackling illegal migration ahead of the gathering:-----Definitely a positive step.No individual country is going to get to grips with illegal migration, but targeting countries that are the source (like Vietnam), as well as intermediary countries and destination nations seems like some joined up thinking.Left-leaning parties should fully embrace this IMO.