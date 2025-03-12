  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social USDA ends program that helped schools serve food from local farmers

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Jan 17, 2010
8,722
10,980
BY ANNIE MA
Updated 5:26 PM BRT, March 12, 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Agriculture Department is ending two pandemic-era programs that provided more than $1 billion for schools and food banks to purchase food from local farmers and producers.

About $660 million of that went to schools and childcare centers to buy food for meals through the Local Foods for Schools program. A separate program provided money to food banks.

In Maine, the money allowed the coastal RSU 23 school district to buy food directly from fisherman, dairy producers and farmers for school meals, said Caroline Trinder, the district’s food and nutrition services director.

“I think everyone can say that they want kids at school to receive the healthiest meals possible,” Trinder said. “It’s the least processed, and we’re helping our local economy, we’re helping farmers that may be the parents of our students.”

The cuts will hurt school districts with “chronically underfunded” school meal budgets, said Shannon Gleave, president of the School Nutrition Association.

“In addition to losing the benefits for our kids, this loss of funds is a huge blow to community farmers and ranchers and is detrimental to school meal programs struggling to manage rising food and labor costs,” Gleave said in a statement.

USDA said the programs are a legacy of the pandemic and no longer supported the agency’s priorities.

“The COVID era is over — USDA’s approach to nutrition programs will reflect that reality moving forward,” a USDA spokesperson said in a statement.
Massachusetts received roughly $12 million in federal funding for school districts and childcare programs to buy food from local producers.

“The signaling that’s coming out of Washington in recent weeks, it’s obviously deeply disappointing,” said Patrick Tutwiler, the state’s education secretary. “There’s clear misalignment around what is important and what matters. We are seeing this cut of the LFS program as a first step towards deeper cuts.”

School nutrition directors are bracing for potential rollbacks to programs that expanded funding for school meals, which for some children can be their only reliable source of food.

Proposed spending cuts to fund Republican’s tax bill include raising the poverty level needed for schools to provide universal free meals without an application. Restricting eligibility for food assistance programs and requiring income verification for free or reduced price school meals, two proposals for cutting costs, would also likely cut out eligible families from accessing food, the School Nutrition Association said.

https://apnews.com/article/school-lunch-usda-trump-c1485f824573913fe9a734bbf1273e26

- MASA: Make america starve again
 
1 billion- about 660 million. Where did the other 340+ million go. How did they eat prior to pandemic? Are these farmers local as in small farms or just mega farms in the state getting more subsidies? What was actual amount of food delivered, and was it best bang for the buck? Sounds like a state, and local issue. How much damage will actually be done or is it another ''wont somebody please think of the children'' government grift passed during the COVID spend-a-thon.
 
FightFan87 said:
1 billion- about 660 million. Where did the other 340+ million go. How did they eat prior to pandemic? Are these farmers local as in small farms or just mega farms in the state getting more subsidies? What was actual amount of food delivered, and was it best bang for the buck? Sounds like a state, and local issue. How much damage will actually be done or is it another ''wont somebody please think of the children'' government grift passed during the COVID spend-a-thon.
I don’t know but Trump owes Putin around 350 million so ? 🪦
 
FightFan87 said:
Does he? Also orange man bad is not really an answer or legit response to my post.
That’s funny because that’s the slow tone we usually have to talk like so you Guys understand stuff on here , most Trumpers on here have about 5th level education abilities.

 
Students perform worse without access to free meals in school. This is yet another class barrier being put on education. Putting more road blocks in the way for working and poor people to escape poverty by attaining higher education
 
Deaths Head said:
That’s funny because that’s the slow tone we usually have to talk like so you Guys understand stuff on here , most Trumpers on here have about 5th level education abilities.

So you are a clown with nothing substantive to say only insults. Cute to call others slow, and stupid, while posting like an edgy teenager.
 
"F*ck them kids, BTW absolutely NO abortions allowed!!" - CONservatives.
 
