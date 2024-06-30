Well, I was wrong. It seems Jiris style just doesnt work against someone with striking like Poatans.

I legit thought this was a fifty fifty fight, and the last time we saw it just happened to be one of the 5 times out of 10 it goes Alex's way. After what was saw last night, however, it's clear to me Prochazka's style just can't work against Periera. He's too quick, too accurate, and too powerful for someone with such wild antics like Jiri. Jiri I think is capable of beating just about anyone else in the LHW division, but Poatan will just clock him every time. Jiri relies on taking punishment, but he cannot take Alex's punishment. That's clear as day.



He's not getting another title shot as long as Poatan is champ, either. Taking this fight on such short notice seems like a dumb idea for him in retrospect.