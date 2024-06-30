  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Well, I was wrong. It seems Jiris style just doesnt work against someone with striking like Poatans.

I legit thought this was a fifty fifty fight, and the last time we saw it just happened to be one of the 5 times out of 10 it goes Alex's way. After what was saw last night, however, it's clear to me Prochazka's style just can't work against Periera. He's too quick, too accurate, and too powerful for someone with such wild antics like Jiri. Jiri I think is capable of beating just about anyone else in the LHW division, but Poatan will just clock him every time. Jiri relies on taking punishment, but he cannot take Alex's punishment. That's clear as day.

He's not getting another title shot as long as Poatan is champ, either. Taking this fight on such short notice seems like a dumb idea for him in retrospect.
 
If your striking style involves getting hit or taking chances or trading blows, then you cant beat Alex Pereira. Thats it really. Either you outclass him entirely or you eat a shot and go out sooner or later. Jiri aint it. It takes someone like Izzy or Anderson Silva or perhaps Machida in his prime. Someone with the speed, range and technique to outclass him. Izzy does it best and at best in MMA its 50-50 so far. At LHW I doubt Izzy could pull it off. But nobody who fights like Jiri can beat Pereira. Even some of the all time LHW greats like Shogun, Wanderlei, Dan Henderson, forget about it.
 
Jiri is just a terrible match for Alex. Alex has a legitimate touch of death, you need to be almost perfect defensively to survive with him, and we all know how Jiri fights. In both fights it was only a matter of time before one left got through
 
You think lunging into range with your chin up in the air, hands down and no head movement isn't going to work against one of the best knockout artists in kickboxing history? No fucking way.
 
It takes someone with some Goddamn grappling skills tbh. Jiri can beat a lot of guys I think Alex can't. Pereira has had nothing but favorable matchups. It's not his fault, but it's still annoying
 
This is why I wouldn’t have made this rematch. Jiri had tons of time other fun matchups and I didn’t want to see him get two ko so close together.
 
Bro is rushing in with his hands down. What do you expect. Lacking the basic fundamentals against a champion level kickboxer.

We've seen these awkward styles get exposed many times before. Jiri has more skills than he showed but I think he was already mentally defeated.
 
Maybe Jiri thinks he’s a lot more durable than he is. Maybe he thought he could do the same thing he did to Rakic and Reyes, absorb a ton of damage until you get close enough to land something huge.

Can’t just absorb a bunch of damage from Pereira.
 
yep its like george foreman and joe frazier

frazier was an animal who gave ali 3 extremely difficult fights but foreman just plowed throught frazier like it was nothing. his style just couldnt take foremans power.

still an all time great tho.
 
Man, Prime wand vs Jiri Just sounds like a hell of a matchup
Sad we'll never Will see it
 
Fuck I miss prime machida.
 
I've posted this picture before. I struggle to understand how people think this is an effective long term strategy

Capture555.JPG

lol.. see exhibit A above.
 
The left hook that dropped him already fucked him up, then he immediately got Wilnis'd but instead of a knee, a kick. Hell matchup for Jiri, I hope he goes to 185 like he said he wanted to. Him vs DDP would be fun as fuck

Willis was luckier than Jiri as Poatan couldn't follow him to the ground and put him through what amounted to his third car crash of the night.

You can't train a touch of death like that. Lethal knockout power in all 8 limbs.
 
Yeah I'm Jiri's biggest defender, but last Saturday proved to me that he has to change what he's doing. I don't care if he keeps his hands low, that's what a lot of the best strikers in the world do because they know what they're doing, but versus Alex who's the best kickboxer we've seen transition to MMA, who has a dangerous left hook, it's a matter of fight IQ for Jiri to change his style for his opponent. Protect your left side.

Still, it took the most dangerous matchup for his 'bad defence' to be exposed. But we'll have to see if he starts using his brain/fight IQ, instead of just instinct. I overestimated his strategic thinking. His career is up in the air at this point.
 
