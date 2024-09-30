We were robbed by Volkan from seeing a Jonny Walker vs Pereira fire fight

L

lewisnerbaska

White Belt
@White
Joined
Sep 29, 2024
Messages
23
Reaction score
35
The seeds were even planted there from past interviews, where Walker said that Pereira's defense is not good enough to fight at LHW.

If they gave it to Rountree , for sure they would have given Walker the title shot if he beat Volkan, which all he had to do is just take Volkan seriously and he would have beaten Volkan easily.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GiganticMeat
The lack of a D in Khalil Rountree's name
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
2K
93confirmed
93confirmed
T
A complete breakdown of Alex Pereira
Replies
1
Views
818
the combat analyst
T
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka II
Replies
7
Views
463
Darkavius
Darkavius
T
UFC Fights to make after Whittaker vs Aliskerov
Replies
16
Views
792
mkt
mkt
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night Allen vs Curtis II
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
3K
Siver!
Siver!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,456
Messages
56,262,288
Members
175,136
Latest member
ThatsNoWhiteBelt

Share this page

Back
Top