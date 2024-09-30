We were robbed by Volkan from seeing a Jonny Walker vs Pereira fire fight

lewisnerbaska
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2024
- Messages
- 23
- Reaction score
- 35
The seeds were even planted there from past interviews, where Walker said that Pereira's defense is not good enough to fight at LHW.
If they gave it to Rountree , for sure they would have given Walker the title shot if he beat Volkan, which all he had to do is just take Volkan seriously and he would have beaten Volkan easily.
If they gave it to Rountree , for sure they would have given Walker the title shot if he beat Volkan, which all he had to do is just take Volkan seriously and he would have beaten Volkan easily.