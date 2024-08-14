This thread is inspired by @Clippy thread asking who you would u trust with a secret. Hespect.
My question is:
Was Ned Stark correct in keeping the secret about Jon Snow's (Stark) birth a secret from his wife Catelyn Stark, even though you can argue, that her belief that he cheated on her, led to a degree of madness in her?
His belief was that she would expose the secret and Robert would kill Jon.
Do you agree?
My question is:
Was Ned Stark correct in keeping the secret about Jon Snow's (Stark) birth a secret from his wife Catelyn Stark, even though you can argue, that her belief that he cheated on her, led to a degree of madness in her?
His belief was that she would expose the secret and Robert would kill Jon.
Do you agree?