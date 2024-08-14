Was Ned Stark correct...

Excelsior said: Ned's oath meant that much to him because he was a man of honor. No matter what the price, no matter what the cost to himself and his family, he wouldn't violate her trust. He was absolutely not about shades of gray, he saw right and wrong and followed his code. Like handing in the badge and office as Hand rather than sign off on King Robert's order to have Danaerys assassinated. Click to expand...

Well keeping that promise to a girl who's actions had led to 1000s of deaths, meant that 20 years later 1000s more had to die, too.Protecting the secrets of your family at the cost of so much death and suffering of others, doesn't sound particularly noble to me.Jaime breaking his oath, and sacrificing his honour, to do the right thing seems a lot more noble to me.......not that he did not also do some crap to protect his own family, too.If you think Ned was a beacon of goodness in a white cowboy hat, you don't know how GRRM viewed the feudal system ASOIAF or his views on war in general.Ned was very much closer to white than black, but circumstance put him in some no win situations.As you say......he followed his own code of morality. Doesn't mean it was a noble code by everyone else's perspective.