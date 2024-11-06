Elections Wake the F**k Up Dems: Running on Identity Politics Doesn't Work Anymore

Hog-train

Hog-train

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
12,382
Reaction score
12,422
The Dem's strategy this campaign: Orange Man Bad. He's racist, misogynist, sexist, transphobic, rapist and every ism under the sun.

They unsuccessfully tried identity politics with Hilary in 2016 and failed. And then they made the same exact mistake this time and failed again. It's like the boy who cried wolf. People just don't believe it.

Proof identity politics failed:

1. Trump flipped the Latino vote, even though the Dems ran hard on Trump being racist against Latinos. Even till the very end with the Puerto Rican joke thing.
2. Black men didn't buy it. Trump had historically large support in historically black Georgia against a black woman LOL. Even with women, less black WOMEN showed up for Kamala than for Biden.
3. Before Trump ever ran for President, he was loved by black people. He was in rap songs, gave money to Al Sharpton, gave money to Dems, the Clintons came to his wedding, etc. It was only after he ran for President did the crazy racism angle was pushed.
4. They weaponized the justice system to accentuate he's guilty of all the isms - BS rape trial to "prove" he's a rapist. Stormy Daniels trial to "prove" he's a misogynist pig.

Turns out people don't give a shit about any isms you try to guilt people with. They care about crime, mass immigration into their cities and their pocketbooks.

Dems need to wake the fuck up. Identity politics doesn't work anymore. The Republicans just won the Senate, House, has a Supreme Court majority AND the popular vote. That's not all because "Orange Man bad and those who support him are a cult." (although there are many cultish Trumptards too)

They need to look in the mirror and admit their faults.

Primary reasons for failure:

1. They never gave a good reason to vote for Kamala. Nor Hilary. The only reason they gave was "I'm not Trump and am a woman."
2. Their only winning issue was abortion. No other issues.
3. They didn't run a likeable candidate. It was already proven people didn't like Kamala (and Hilary) yet they still ran them. Why do this?
4. They tried to gaslight people that crime wasn't rising when we literally saw it with our own eyes. Acknowledge the problem - not deny that it exists. People are not that stupid.
5. Don't run on "Half the country are pieces of shit." That condescending tactic will lose you more votes.

The things they're doing DO NOT WORK. And will continue to not work in the future. Next time they need to run on ACTUAL issues and have a candidate that is likeable. No more identity politics, focus on our pocketbooks and our safety/crime.

But I can almost guarantee all the MSNBC's will be crying racism and misogyny this morning. Basically doubling down the same bullshit that made them lose.
 
Last edited:
I been watching Morning Joe all morning and its interesting to watch the anger towards the They/Them bullshit by all these liberal talking heads, several of them realize how much damage that nonsense is doing to their own party and are finally speaking loudly against the "very small group of progressives" that have taken control of the Democrats

Who knows if its actually gonna change the main direction of the party but its telling to see these people finally starting to say it out loud, I doubt theyre the only ones in the party that have quietly watched it happen even though they knew it was a bad idea
 
Wtf? All the republicans have is identity politics. It sure worked this time.

The vast, vast majority of Republican voters are white. Something like 86%. Their whole strategy was maligning black people, immigrants, etc. In other words: appealing to white voters.

That is identity politics. And it worked.

No, the Democrats lost for the reasons I said they would lose: They can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory every time. I mean, they basically repeated 2016.

Run a woman against Trump: check

Alienate huge swaths of their voter base: check. Twice this time be alienating progressives and Muslims.

Run on a centrist agenda trying to appeal to everyone: check.
 
Hog-train said:
The Dems strategy this campaign: Orange Man Bad. He's racist, misogynist, sexist, transphobic, rapist and every ism under the sun.

They unsuccessfully tried identity politics with Hilary in 2016 and failed. And then they made the same exact mistake this time and failed again. It's like the boy who cried wolf. People just don't believe it.

Proof identity politics failed:

1. Trump flipped the Latino vote, even though the Dems ran hard on Trump being racist against Latinos. Even till the very end with the Puerto Rican joke thing.
2. Black men didn't buy it. Trump had historically large support in historically black Georgia against a black woman LOL. Even with women, less black WOMEN showed up for Kamala than for Biden.
3. Before Trump ever ran for President, he was loved by black people. He was in rap songs, gave money to Al Sharpton, gave money to Dems, the Clintons came to his wedding, etc. It was only after he ran for President did the crazy racism angle was pushed.
4. They weaponized the justice system to accentuate he's guilty of all the isms - BS rape trial to "prove" he's a rapist. Stormy Daniels trial to "prove" he's a misogynist pig.

Turns out people don't give a shit about any isms you try to guilt people with. They care about crime, mass immigration into their cities and their pocketbooks.

Dems need to wake the fuck up. Identity politics doesn't work anymore. The Republicans just won the Senate, House, has a Supreme Court majority AND the popular vote. That's not all because "Orange Man bad and those who support him are a cult." (although there are many cultish Trumptards too)

They need to look in the mirror and admit their faults.

Primary reasons for failure:

1. They never gave a good reason to vote for Kamala. Nor Hilary. The only reason they gave was "I'm not Trump and am a woman."
2. Their only winning issue was abortion. No other issues.
3. They didn't run a likeable candidate. It was already proven people didn't like Kamala (and Hilary) yet they still ran them. Why do this?
4. They tried to gaslight people that crime wasn't rising when we literally saw it with our own eyes. Acknowledge the problem - not deny that it exists. People are not that stupid.
5. Don't run on "Half the country are pieces of shit." That condescending tactic will lose you more votes.

The things they're doing DO NOT WORK. And will continue to not work in the future. Next time they need to run on ACTUAL issues and have a candidate that is likeable. No more identity politics, focus on our pocketbooks and our safety/crime.

But I can almost guarantee all the MSNBC's will be crying racism and misogyny this morning. Basically doubling down the same bullshit that made them lose.
Click to expand...

tenor.gif

Pliny Pete said:
I been watching Morning Joe all morning and its interesting to watch the anger towards the They/Them bullshit by all these liberal talking heads, several of them realize how much damage that nonsense is doing to their own party and are finally speaking loudly against the "very small group of progressives" that have taken control of the Democrats
Click to expand...
Imagine if they'd listened to the centrists who were saying this exact same thing for the past 8 years instead of demonizing us for being bigots. Suddenly they care about taking the morally correct common sense stance on these issues because it cost them the White House (i.e. on allowing male trannies into women's sports, forcing people to fear for their jobs from HR if they don't participate in someone's pronoun delusions, dictating unreasonable costs over bathroom situations or forcing women to accept male trannies in those spaces, etc).

Maybe I'm cynical, but I'm not convinced it's moral virtue motivating them this morning, either.
 
The deep state bureaucracy demands this of them. If they don't run identity, it becomes a class party. And the banking oligarchs and technocrats do not want this
 
The 2020 election showed just how powerful and manipulative the media can be. So many Americans realized their mistake too late. This time around, they weren't falling for it anymore.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
Wtf? All the republicans have is identity politics. It sure worked this time.

The vast, vast majority of Republican voters are white. Something like 86%. Their whole strategy was maligning black people, immigrants, etc. In other words: appealing to white voters.
Click to expand...

Yet Biden got much more of the minority vote than Kamala did. 1 in 3 minorities voted for Trump this time.

Black, Latino and Asian voters came out in droves for Trump.

Jack Reacheround said:
No, the Democrats lost for the reasons I said they would lose: They can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory every time. I mean, they basically repeated 2016.
Click to expand...

They ran on "Trump is bad and I'm a women" in 2016 and just did it again.

Jack Reacheround said:
Alienate huge swaths of their voter base: check. Twice this time be alienating progressives and Muslims.

Run on a centrist agenda trying to appeal to everyone: check.
Click to expand...

They didn't run a centrist campaign. They ALIENATED the centrists and independents and less crazy liberals by supporting all the really retarded progressive shit: not prosecute crime and shoplifting so that the cities became crime ridden, allowed a crazy amount of illegal immigrants to be bussed into the cities, and all the trans bullshit didn't help - trying to convert kids to trans in schools, giving kids cross sex hormones, supporting trans athletes in female sports, allowing transwomen in female prisons, etc.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
Wtf? All the republicans have is identity politics. It sure worked this time.

The vast, vast majority of Republican voters are white. Something like 86%. Their whole strategy was maligning black people, immigrants, etc. In other words: appealing to white voters.

That is identity politics. And it worked.

No, the Democrats lost for the reasons I said they would lose: They can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory every time. I mean, they basically repeated 2016.

Run a woman against Trump: check

Alienate huge swaths of their voter base: check. Twice this time be alienating progressives and Muslims.

Run on a centrist agenda trying to appeal to everyone: check.
Click to expand...

This is correct. Repubs even got women to vote for them after all the stuff Trump has been convicted of regarding women. The odd thing is Muslims were open and said we need you to support stopping Israel and we will help you win, but nope. They doubled down as you mentioned.

The worst thing though that people are so dumb now that Trump got people to vote against their own self-interests when people that support him have openly said they would do things against that would hurt the people who voted for him.
 
I mean, marginalized lives don't matter. Would say dems run on identity politics as they had a far more robust platform. They just focus too much on the bottom rungs of which don't matter.


But this was mostly due to them being stupid and holding onto Bidementia way too long and running an appointed candidate that was very unlikeable
 
Hog-train said:
3. Before Trump ever ran for President, he was loved by black people. He was in rap songs, gave money to Al Sharpton, gave money to Dems, the Clintons came to his wedding, etc. It was only after he ran for President did the crazy racism angle was pushed.
Click to expand...
haha i see what you did there
Bill Clinton, the first black president

but yes, running exclusively on id-pol and ignoring pressing issues that affect everyday Americans is dooming yourself to fail. only upper class wealthy liberals like that kind of pandering.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
Wtf? All the republicans have is identity politics. It sure worked this time.

The vast, vast majority of Republican voters are white. Something like 86%. Their whole strategy was maligning black people, immigrants, etc. In other words: appealing to white voters.

That is identity politics. And it worked.

No, the Democrats lost for the reasons I said they would lose: They can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory every time. I mean, they basically repeated 2016.

Run a woman against Trump: check

Alienate huge swaths of their voter base: check. Twice this time be alienating progressives and Muslims.

Run on a centrist agenda trying to appeal to everyone: check.
Click to expand...
<TrumpWrong1>

Why are you so entrenched in not seeing that what you believe is wrong, and adapting to reality?
Trump wins 55% of white voters nationwide; Harris wins 43%. Trump's share is down three percentage points from a 2020 exit poll.
Click to expand...
www.nbcnews.com

5 key takeaways from election night 2024

A swing in Latino support helps fuel Trump's victory, while political gravity caught up to Senate Democrats and abortion rights didn't turn out to be a panacea.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

Latinos swing dramatically to Trump

It may be the biggest story of the race: Latino voters swung toward Trump by a staggering 25 percentage points compared with four years ago.

Trump won the support of 45% of Latino voters nationally compared with 53% for Harris, the NBC News Exit Poll found. That's far better than the 33-point loss Trump suffered among Latinos in 2020, when he won 32% to Joe Biden’s 65%. And it may end up being the strongest GOP performance among Latinos in a presidential race since George W. Bush carried 44% in 2004.
Click to expand...
 
Hog-train said:
They didn't run a centrist campaign. They ALIENATED the centrists and independents and less crazy liberals by supporting all the really retarded progressive shit: not prosecute crime and shoplifting so that the cities became crime ridden, allowed a crazy amount of illegal immigrants to be bussed into the cities, and all the trans bullshit didn't help - trying to convert kids to trans in schools, giving kids cross sex hormones, supporting trans athletes in female sports, allowing transwomen in female prisons, etc.
Click to expand...

They ran a centrist campaign. If my memory serves me correctly it was Repub strongholds that were busing immigrants to other cities (i.e. Texas). The Kamala campaigned with the Cheneys. Things that Progessive Dems asked for they never got. Roe vs. Wade done under Biden. Stopping of Israel war in Gaza was not going to change under Kamala. No massive relief in student loans under Biden. The only thing Kamala was running on that applied to progessives was an increase in the minimum wage and a hopefully getting Roe vs. Wade back. Everything else was center-left bs that Clinton did in 2016.
 
Hog-train said:
Yet Biden got much more of the minority vote than Kamala did. 1 in 3 minorities voted for Trump this time.

Black, Latino and Asian voters came out in droves for Trump.



They ran on "Trump is bad and I'm a women" in 2016 and just did it again.



They didn't run a centrist campaign. They ALIENATED the centrists and independents and less crazy liberals by supporting all the really retarded progressive shit: not prosecute crime and shoplifting so that the cities became crime ridden, allowed a crazy amount of illegal immigrants to be bussed into the cities, and all the trans bullshit didn't help - trying to convert kids to trans in schools, giving kids cross sex hormones, supporting trans athletes in female sports, allowing transwomen in female prisons, etc.
Click to expand...

I didn't follow the campaigning. I heard that Kamala tried to run on a more moderate platform, but it seemingly fell on deaf ears after the last 4 years.
 
You guys need to wrap your head around the idea that Donald Trump's Republican party is NOT the Republican party of your granddad. The Republican party of Trump is the party of the working class center right. Sure, there are still establishment Republicans in power, but you have to get those old tropes about Republicans out of your mind.

On the flip side, Democrats have not only leaned into their old beliefs but have turned them up to 11.
 
Darkavius said:
They ran a centrist campaign. If my memory serves me correctly it was Repub strongholds that were busing immigrants to other cities (i.e. Texas). The Kamala campaigned with the Cheneys. Things that Progessive Dems asked for they never got. Roe vs. Wade done under Biden. Stopping of Israel war in Gaza was not going to change under Kamala. No massive relief in student loans under Biden. The only thing Kamala was running on that applied to progessives was an increase in the minimum wage and a hopefully getting Roe vs. Wade back. Everything else was center-left bs that Clinton did in 2016.
Click to expand...

This is exactly it. Obama ran on Hope and Change. Not more of the same. Not trying to appear as bipartisan as he possibly could. That's why he was so popular. You have to give something for voters to believe in, whether it's feasible or not.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
Wtf? All the republicans have is identity politics. It sure worked this time.

The vast, vast majority of Republican voters are white. Something like 86%. Their whole strategy was maligning black people, immigrants, etc. In other words: appealing to white voters.

That is identity politics. And it worked.

No, the Democrats lost for the reasons I said they would lose: They can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory every time. I mean, they basically repeated 2016.

Run a woman against Trump: check

Alienate huge swaths of their voter base: check. Twice this time be alienating progressives and Muslims.

Run on a centrist agenda trying to appeal to everyone: check
Click to expand...
No, they didn't malign black people, and no, they didn't malign immigrants. They were against illegal immigration, which any sane person should be. Oh, and my Latino brothers went 10+ for Trump, while white women went 10+ for Harris.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IDGETKTFO
A fight happened at my wifes work
5 6 7
Replies
127
Views
3K
fungi
fungi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,572
Messages
56,464,240
Members
175,234
Latest member
Abderrahmen Aouina

Share this page

Back
Top