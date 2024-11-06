The Dem's strategy this campaign: Orange Man Bad. He's racist, misogynist, sexist, transphobic, rapist and every ism under the sun.



They unsuccessfully tried identity politics with Hilary in 2016 and failed. And then they made the same exact mistake this time and failed again. It's like the boy who cried wolf. People just don't believe it.



Proof identity politics failed:



1. Trump flipped the Latino vote, even though the Dems ran hard on Trump being racist against Latinos. Even till the very end with the Puerto Rican joke thing.

2. Black men didn't buy it. Trump had historically large support in historically black Georgia against a black woman LOL. Even with women, less black WOMEN showed up for Kamala than for Biden.

3. Before Trump ever ran for President, he was loved by black people. He was in rap songs, gave money to Al Sharpton, gave money to Dems, the Clintons came to his wedding, etc. It was only after he ran for President did the crazy racism angle was pushed.

4. They weaponized the justice system to accentuate he's guilty of all the isms - BS rape trial to "prove" he's a rapist. Stormy Daniels trial to "prove" he's a misogynist pig.



Turns out people don't give a shit about any isms you try to guilt people with. They care about crime, mass immigration into their cities and their pocketbooks.



Dems need to wake the fuck up. Identity politics doesn't work anymore. The Republicans just won the Senate, House, has a Supreme Court majority AND the popular vote. That's not all because "Orange Man bad and those who support him are a cult." (although there are many cultish Trumptards too)



They need to look in the mirror and admit their faults.



Primary reasons for failure:



1. They never gave a good reason to vote for Kamala. Nor Hilary. The only reason they gave was "I'm not Trump and am a woman."

2. Their only winning issue was abortion. No other issues.

3. They didn't run a likeable candidate. It was already proven people didn't like Kamala (and Hilary) yet they still ran them. Why do this?

4. They tried to gaslight people that crime wasn't rising when we literally saw it with our own eyes. Acknowledge the problem - not deny that it exists. People are not that stupid.

5. Don't run on "Half the country are pieces of shit." That condescending tactic will lose you more votes.



The things they're doing DO NOT WORK. And will continue to not work in the future. Next time they need to run on ACTUAL issues and have a candidate that is likeable. No more identity politics, focus on our pocketbooks and our safety/crime.



But I can almost guarantee all the MSNBC's will be crying racism and misogyny this morning. Basically doubling down the same bullshit that made them lose.