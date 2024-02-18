Volk was in fact too old

Volk was very salty about Ilia being disrespectful and claimed he would teach him a lesson and humble him. That was, Ilia was only showing confidence in his own abilities and believed in himself in terms of being able to knockout Volk. Volk was the person who was all over the place claiming Ilia was disrespectful when he showed nothing, but respect to Volk. His only trash talking was his confidence in his ability to win and he was absolutely right. Ilia was patient in the fight and did not rush at any point. His showed his true power and speed only when he knew he was going in for the kill and got it.