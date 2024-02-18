Volk was in fact too old

Was nothing to do with age, it was him leaving his chin up when he goes back (like he always has) and getting caught by the better boxer
 
I thought he was fighting pretty good then he got caught. I don't think his career is over at all. He could definitely use a lengthy break.
 
He looked better than I thought he would. His jab was effective and doing damage, he seemed to counter the low calf kick as well. Though he could've tried to create some scrambles.

Otherwise, Topuria is just better at this point. Feel for Volk.
 
Volk was very salty about Ilia being disrespectful and claimed he would teach him a lesson and humble him. That was, Ilia was only showing confidence in his own abilities and believed in himself in terms of being able to knockout Volk. Volk was the person who was all over the place claiming Ilia was disrespectful when he showed nothing, but respect to Volk. His only trash talking was his confidence in his ability to win and he was absolutely right. Ilia was patient in the fight and did not rush at any point. His showed his true power and speed only when he knew he was going in for the kill and got it.
 
The guy seingpy hit a wall overnight


He did not look comfortable in this one from the ppening second. Looked totally out of sorts
 
He looked kinda slower against Rodriguez toi. At the time Id just put it down to him deliberately staying a bit bigger (he looked that way) to execute a wrestling heavy game plan, but maybe he'd already started falling off speed wize.

Max will have his way with him if they fight again. I wonder if UFC will make that right for a no. 1 contender spot. Would be a good way to sort out who's who at the top of 145
 
What bothers me the most is Anik saying he’s the best FW ever and Max, like Aldo never existed

Like they kept saying Usman was the best Ww
 
Age must have been a factor, plus he got knocked out recently. Hes still my fuckin boy though don’t worry about that!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
Full camp Volk would have done better
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
3K
Vampire life
Vampire life
Gabe
Volkanovski vs. Topuria is Probably the Most Interesting Fight on the Horizon
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
Thatlookinhiseyes
Thatlookinhiseyes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,739
Messages
55,103,183
Members
174,604
Latest member
evil gspee

Share this page

Back
Top