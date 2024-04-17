How come Max is still in his prime but people say that Aldo was past prime when he fought Volk?

I mean, When Aldo fought Volk he wasn't even 33 years old.

Holloway is now just 4 months younger than Aldo was when Volk dominated him in Brazil.

Look at what he did to the most violent LW of all time.



Aldo has been fighting at the highest level (including WEC) since 2008 while Max was fighting at the highest level since 2012.

That means Aldo was 11 yeas in when he fought Volk and Max was 12 years in when he KOed Gaethje.



Not to mention, that Aldo looked very good after the Volk loss and he was actually improving all the way up to the Merab loss.

His boxing was better than ever, he was setting personal best records, his TDD was as good as ever, he was even bringing back leg kicks to some extent.



Even if we count their entire careers(amateur included) Max was fighting since 2006 while Aldo was fighting since 2004.



In my opinion prime version of fighters like Max, Volk and Petr would beat any version of Aldo simply because they have much better gas tanks and chins.



So, If he really wasn't in his physical prime when he fought Volk then when was he, from which fight to which?