Why is the singer so much more beautiful that the models? What is going on here? I feel like a crazy person. Surely this looks strange to VS

Fat chicks, trans-women, and muscle mommies. It wouldn't look so weird without the singer for contrast
 
why do you people care about this.

vs is in the business of selling lingerie to as many people as they can. they dont make money from losers jerking off to their models. how is that difficult to understand.
 
This is a great post. Agreed.

It is very interesting to see the shift though - I think this video was sort of fascinating as a reflection of how this kind of advertising is shifting. The first shot of the big mama being raised up on, presumably some kind of freight elevator, as seen from below with her giant mottled thighs was simply not something you'd EVER see in this kind of a show even 15 years ago. Granted, the cameraman cut away from that unflattering shot almost immediately.

On the one hand, advertisers want to convey sexiness and confidence by having their models be absolute smokeshows - that's the classic method. I think as the average american gets fatter and fatter, though, this method doesn't work as well because a contrary force starts to gain more influence.

Women are still instinctively drawn to the slim sexiness of beautiful models, but are also increasingly feeling alienated from them as the size of the average woman is getting further and further away from the model. So, the compromise is to put these chunky boss-bitches on the catwalk to try and bridge the gap - turn down the sexy, keep the confident at max settings and turn up the fat. It's like they're trying to hit the sweet spot of "still attractive, but not so skinny that consumers can't imagine being her without years of dieting."

- that's one theory. Or it could be that the patriarchy is slowly but steadily losing its vice-like grip on the images of femininity and the beauty that's always been associated with bigger women is finally being appreciated and celebrated.

but I doubt that one, I think it's the fat chicks are easier to empathize with by the average american land whale theory.
 
Nah, fat or ugly women don't want to be reminded they are fat or ugly, they want to believe they can look at least somewhat like those modeling a product. I think there's a point of "thickness" that is the line even for them, you go beyond that and you ruin the illusion. It's the advertising agencies and the like are trying these new tactics out and it's not selling like the old tactics from what I know.
It's no different for dudes, you don't want some low-t dweeb selling you on workout supplements, or trucks, or tools.
Plus women will tell other women they look good all the time and then shit talk them behind their backs; they will pull a Miss Benita Butrell.
Point of reference.
 
