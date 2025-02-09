I just watched this and it is fucking insane.



A guy (Dave Kroupa) who's divorced, ex wife has the kids and is in friendly terms with her, starts dating a chick (Liz Golyar) he meets on a dating site. Makes it clear he's not interested in anything serious and has fun times with her from time to time.

He later meets another women (who's much more attractive than the other one imo) named Cari Farver, and has good times with her. His previous chick Golyar suddenly shows up at his place and her and Farver briefly run into each other.



Later he then suddenly gets threatening messages from Farver cutting off their relationship. Farver stalks him and his previous fling Golyar. Farver keys Golyar's car, threatens to kill Golyar, sneaks into her house and stabs her clothes, and sends pictures of this to the guy. Golyar's house gets burned down with her pets inside. Farver then disappears until one day she starts threatening Dave again via text along with his ex wife and kids.



It then all turns out Golyar had murdered Farver and was impersonating her. She burned her own house down, killed her own pets, stabbed her own clothes, keyed her own car, and even stole Dave's gun to shoot herself in the leg to make it look like Dave's ex-wife shot her so she can frame her for the murder of Farver. To say this bitch is crazy is an understatement.

She had a fling with a guy she met online, got obsessed with him, and killed another woman who he was involved with while trying to make the guy's life a living hell.



This story struck me because some of Golyar's behavior eerily reminded me of some of the women I've been involved with in the past.

Fortunately none of them actually tried to kill anyone to my knowledge, but I had women become hostile towards me and send threatening messages. The documentary showed the types of messages Goylar was sending to Kroupa and some of them were just like the messages I have received.



One woman canceled our date planned for the following day and called me a piece of shit because (not even joking) I didn't respond to her text within 5 minutes. She then bombed me with texts and calls non-stop for several days threatening to distribute flyers around the city about how terrible of a person I am until she eventually stopped. I don't think she ever carried out her flyer plan because I never heard about it.



I had another one who in retrospect seemed capable of falsely accusing someone of rape. She got obsessed with me after two dates and wanted to know my exact address, the names of my friends, all sorts of details. She then started to imply how our sex wasn't 100% consensual (despite her explicitly consenting) because she "didn't really feel like it," which scared the shit out of me. She had a boyfriend who she claimed to be open with, but I suspect she wasn't being entirely honest and wanted to imply I coerced her into having sex to assuage her guilt. She then started to non-stop message one of my female friends, which was creepy so my friend had to block her.



Another one tried to start rumors about how I just use women for sex even though I told her from the beginning I wasn't looking for anything serious. Things got weird when she would tell me I was in love with her during sex and I started to distance myself from her after. Then she started the rumors. This one isn't as bad but still very toxic. The rumors didn't stick because anybody who knew me didn't care and knows I'm not that kind of guy.



TLDR: As men I think we don't have our guard up as much as women do because we don't see women as threats, but I've learned that we have to watch out for crazy bitches who may have the wrong kind of screws loose. I've become extremely vigilant of red flags because it's so easy to invite the wrong kind of people in your life. I got off lucky but one wrong step and you could be dealing with a false rape allegation or even physical harm.



Another note: I don't agree that hot women are crazier because Golyar was not hot at all. It's always some mid chick who gets obsessed because she doesn't have any options.



You guys have stories of crazy women you were threatened by?