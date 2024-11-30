Jaron Ennis 'changed mind' about fighting Vergil Ortiz Jnr Vergil Ortiz Jnr’s manager Rick Mirigian has accused Jaron Ennis of “changing his mind” regarding a potential fight between them

I called it back in the original thread. The weight thing seemed obvious.The weight was always the elephant in the room. Have no idea how both sides agreed to anything without discussing that first & foremost. Both sides playing games there.Vergil literally couldn't make 147 years ago at this point. The move to 154 has been made and campaigned my Ortiz. Boots said he wanted to clean out & uni.147.Thats why I never get excited in any rumor thread anymore. Its silly.I even remember asking first thing. "What weight????" When it seemed there was no solid answer I knew it was just both fighters trying to stay relevant without actually fighting.Bootz is turning into Crawford 2.0 without the Top Rank aura and marketing.Crazy because 154 is absolutely filled with mega fights. I get him sticking around to unify. But nobody outside of hardcore fans know the other WW champs & they still cant fkn get those fights done.Either you're killing your career or you are just scared of 154.