Tried to do Vergil dirty … offering the fight at 147
I don’t see an A side on the matchup … Eddie does have more power than Oscar with the Saudi’sThat's disappointing but Boots is the A-side. Ortiz doesn't even have a real strap.
Boots is a full world champion with multiple title defenses in the marquee division of the lighter weights. Ortiz is a disputed interim world titlist in a tweener division above. There's always an A-side and that's Boots in these negotiations. He has a bit more leverage. Can Ortiz lose 3½ lbs to fight at a catchweight of 150½ lbs? If both of these guys really want the fight as much as they're saying then they can split the difference and meet right in the middle.I don’t see an A side on the matchup … Eddie does have more power than Oscar with the Saudi’s
klitschko/haye everything 50/50Boots is a full world champion with multiple title defenses in the marquee division of the lighter weights. Ortiz is a disputed interim world titlist in a tweener division above. There's always an A-side and that's Boots in these negotiations. He has a bit more leverage. Can Ortiz lose 3½ lbs to fight at a catchweight of 150½ lbs? If both of these guys really want the fight as much as they're saying then they can split the difference and meet right in the middle.
Someone has to decide that it's 50/50. The A-side gets to make that call. In negotiations leverage is leverage no matter how scant. If Boots agreed to fight Ortiz at 154 then he'd have to gain 7 lbs and would only get to fight for an interim trinket. The risk on his end just isn't worth the reward in that scenario. If Ortiz wins a real strap at 154 then maybe it will be.klitschko/haye everything 50/50
Clown
But Ortiz has a signature win? He also got a gift decision in his last fight. Never been a world champion and don't give me that interim bullshit. Has only headlined once. Yeah, he's the A-side though lmao.Yup, talked big about 154, tries to drag 154 lbrs down to 147. Hes not an a side, he doesn’t even have a signature win, this sham is found out