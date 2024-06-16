  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections USA election polls

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,518
Reaction score
3,584
In Europe when we have a poll it is usually a foregone conclusion that it is accurate. Typically the winner is already announced before counting starts. Party leaders are often celebrating before the tally comes in. By contrast US polls seem incredibly unreliable and on surface level smell like BS. I mean current polls show Trump/Biden in a dead even race 45/45 and 10% independent. No one is pretending it's not up in the air but poling like that looks about as false as a 99% vote for Kim Jong Un. I mean, how can anyone even pretend polling data that even is anything other than fake?

2024 Presidential Election Polls: Biden vs. Trump - 270toWin

View the results of 2024 election polls.
www.270towin.com www.270towin.com
 
