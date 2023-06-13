International US Warned Ukraine Not to Attack Nord Stream Pipeline

Orgasmo

Orgasmo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Dec 13, 2013
Messages
13,097
Reaction score
5,351
I love how the narrative kept changing over the months.

"Russia blew up their own pipeline" -> "We don't know who did it" -> "We told Ukraine not to do it."

C'mon Murica, just fess up.
The CIA warned Ukraine not to destroy Nord Stream months before an attack on the gas pipelines, after receiving a tip from Dutch military intelligence, according to media reports.

The Netherlands’ military intelligence agency, MIVD, received information about an “imminent attack” on Nord Stream from an unnamed source in Ukraine in June, three months before a series of underwater explosions hit the pipes last September, a joint investigation by Dutch and German news outlets published Tuesday shows.

According to the plan received by MIVD, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, was in charge of the operation against Nord Stream, which involved a small team of divers traveling on a sailing boat and was supposed to take place mid-June 2022.

The Dutch intelligence services then informed the U.S., who made contact with Ukraine via the CIA to warn them off, the reports say.
Click to expand...
CIA warned Ukraine not to blow up Nord Stream, reports say – POLITICO
 
I doubt Ukraine had the ability to blow up that pipeline. I'd be surprised if they even had the ability to locate it where the explosion occured.

t-pb-138_cover.jpg


I mean fuck... It had to be fairly deep.

Anyway
 
Stfu.
In reality west long ago mandatory should had destroyed Nord Stream I and II, all other shit with pipelines used for russian natural gas, crude oil and electricity transit to europe.

I' m happy and 0 any supplies from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine are stuff I need for.
We should 100% ban all this shit and to tell them fuck off till end of universe.
 
Scerpi said:
I doubt Ukraine had the ability to blow up that pipeline. I'd be surprised if they even had the ability to locate it where the explosion occured.

t-pb-138_cover.jpg


I mean fuck... It had to be fairly deep.

Anyway
Click to expand...


From what information I can find the area in question is about 100 meters down. That is just the beginning of saturated diving depth and many divers achieve that depth without mixed gas.

So, the logistics of going out on a sailboat with a small crew of divers is an incredibly simple plan.

They cannot be simultaneously capable of resisting the armed forces of the second/third largest military in the world and also incapable of taking ten guys with basic scuba gear out onto a sail boat.

As far as finding out where it’s located, I can find its approximate location via google. If it was the mission to destroy it as part of a war effort I’m quite sure they could find more specific information. It was a large scale endeavor with thousands of people involved. It wasn’t developed in secret at a black ops site and then the contractors were executed afterwards.
 
From what I've heard the British were the ones who pushed for the Pipelines destruction. They were also the ones who killed the peace deal that was agreed to in the days before the war started. All hearsay of course.
 
Troll again will earn money.
Please TS at least use properly your profiles here. You already have too high number of them in order to earn your 2,5 roubles for post in western media. Soon paycheck will be 2 roubles for 1 post comrade.
 
Nothing wrong.
Paycheck for trolls in 2024 th will be 0,9 roubles = 1 post, till end of 2024 th will drop till 0,4 roubles.....
Will see.
 
Scerpi said:
I doubt Ukraine had the ability to blow up that pipeline. I'd be surprised if they even had the ability to locate it where the explosion occured.

t-pb-138_cover.jpg


I mean fuck... It had to be fairly deep.

Anyway
Click to expand...

They did blow up the dam. That one is proven to be them without any doubts
 
Blayt7hh said:
They did blow up the dam. That one is proven to be them without any doubts
Click to expand...
Blayt7hh said:
They did blow up the dam. That one is proven to be them without any doubts
Click to expand...
Power plant was under russian control months in row. Of course I agree that Ukraine does have protection from aliens and all bad things for " western " allies " " and russian comrades are delivered from universe. Aliens are ruling this world.
 
ferrisjso said:
From what I've heard the British were the ones who pushed for the Pipelines destruction. They were also the ones who killed the peace deal that was agreed to in the days before the war started. All hearsay of course.
Click to expand...
That was one of the most retarded rumors that gained traction with right wingers the Britain killed the peace deal. It all stems from Boris Johnson saying they should not take the deal to the media.

In reality he doesn’t have the power to kill the deal and he was just expressing his opinion. What he said is 100% right too; Russia wasn’t interested in peace. They wanted a ceasefire to consolidate their gains and resume the conflict on their own terms. It’s a tried and true tactic of theirs.

This conflict only ends if the Ukrainians surrender or Russia leaves or is driven out of the country. Anything you hear about the west deciding it is counterculture horseshit.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Myanmar opposition carries out drone attack on capital
2
Replies
22
Views
952
Arkain2K
Arkain2K

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,048
Messages
56,025,109
Members
175,036
Latest member
pch3727

Share this page

Back
Top