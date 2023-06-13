Orgasmo
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2013
- Messages
- 13,097
- Reaction score
- 5,351
I love how the narrative kept changing over the months.
"Russia blew up their own pipeline" -> "We don't know who did it" -> "We told Ukraine not to do it."
C'mon Murica, just fess up.
"Russia blew up their own pipeline" -> "We don't know who did it" -> "We told Ukraine not to do it."
C'mon Murica, just fess up.
CIA warned Ukraine not to blow up Nord Stream, reports say – POLITICOThe CIA warned Ukraine not to destroy Nord Stream months before an attack on the gas pipelines, after receiving a tip from Dutch military intelligence, according to media reports.
The Netherlands’ military intelligence agency, MIVD, received information about an “imminent attack” on Nord Stream from an unnamed source in Ukraine in June, three months before a series of underwater explosions hit the pipes last September, a joint investigation by Dutch and German news outlets published Tuesday shows.
According to the plan received by MIVD, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, was in charge of the operation against Nord Stream, which involved a small team of divers traveling on a sailing boat and was supposed to take place mid-June 2022.
The Dutch intelligence services then informed the U.S., who made contact with Ukraine via the CIA to warn them off, the reports say.