Scerpi said:







I mean fuck... It had to be fairly deep.



Anyway

I doubt Ukraine had the ability to blow up that pipeline. I'd be surprised if they even had the ability to locate it where the explosion occured.I mean fuck... It had to be fairly deep.Anyway

From what information I can find the area in question is about 100 meters down. That is just the beginning of saturated diving depth and many divers achieve that depth without mixed gas.So, the logistics of going out on a sailboat with a small crew of divers is an incredibly simple plan.They cannot be simultaneously capable of resisting the armed forces of the second/third largest military in the world and also incapable of taking ten guys with basic scuba gear out onto a sail boat.As far as finding out where it’s located, I can find its approximate location via google. If it was the mission to destroy it as part of a war effort I’m quite sure they could find more specific information. It was a large scale endeavor with thousands of people involved. It wasn’t developed in secret at a black ops site and then the contractors were executed afterwards.