News Umar Nurmagomedov vs Song Yadong set as main event on Dec 14th as per Ariel Helwani

Who wins?

Wonder what can they will have Merab crush instead :rolleyes:
 
I love it when fighters try to stay busy instead of waiting for a title shot they know they will get so I'm not complaining at all. Big props to Umar could have easily just waited out Merab.
 
dumb. Merab is being a duck
I dont see why merab should be obligated to conform to Umars Schedule.

I thought it was wrong the way they did aljo, pressuring him to fight O'malley on such a short turn around in a manner that is reminiscent of fight fixing.

This is no different, Merab fought a 5 round fight about a month ago. He shouldn't be expect to turn around for december.
 
Interesting how quickly and easily someone who supposedly "cant get anyone to fight him" can get someone to fight him.
Of course Song would jump at the chance to fight Umar now. Song is #8 and coming off a loss, he's got nothing to lose. Could earn a title shot with an impressive win.

Much different than if the fight was offered a year ago. Same way that Michael Chandler claimed he barely knew who is Islam Makhachev was, "you still had more work to do" etc. before Makachev was champion & now he's singing a very different tune.
 
Merab fought in September. Now he’s a duck if he doesn't fight in December? A 3 month turnaround for a title defense is wild.

Aside from Poatan i don't recall any champion doing that for a while.
Aljo did it, look where that got him.
 
Merab fought in September. Now he’s a duck if he doesn't fight in December? A 3 month turnaround for a title defense is wild.

Aside from Poatan i don't recall any champion doing that for a while.
Merab said he would be ready to fight in Novemeber against Omalley... so to answer your question YES!
 
Merab fought in September. Now he’s a duck if he doesn't fight in December? A 3 month turnaround for a title defense is wild.

Aside from Poatan i don't recall any champion doing that for a while.
Who said anything about December? I'm sure Umar would've been happy to fight Merab in January or February. I assume based off Umar's recent interviews that Merab is playing games & would like his first title defense to be in March or April, right in the middle of Ramadan so he's not getting the best Umar. Smart decision I suppose if he wants to hold onto the belt a little longer by making Umar wait until after Ramadan to fight him.
 
