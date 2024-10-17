He's a top contender now so it's worth the risk for fighters. Silly gooseInteresting how quickly and easily someone who supposedly "cant get anyone to fight him" can get someone to fight him.
I dont see why merab should be obligated to conform to Umars Schedule.dumb. Merab is being a duck
Merab fought in September. Now he’s a duck if he doesn't fight in December? A 3 month turnaround for a title defense is wild.I knew Umar would be ducked
They duck before the breaktrough. Now fighting Umar is a title eliminator.He's a top contender now so it's worth the risk for fighters. Silly goose
Aljo did it, look where that got him.Merab fought in September. Now he’s a duck if he doesn't fight in December? A 3 month turnaround for a title defense is wild.
Aside from Poatan i don't recall any champion doing that for a while.
Merab said he would be ready to fight in Novemeber against Omalley... so to answer your question YES!Merab fought in September. Now he’s a duck if he doesn't fight in December? A 3 month turnaround for a title defense is wild.
