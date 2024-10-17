RockyLockridge said: Interesting how quickly and easily someone who supposedly "cant get anyone to fight him" can get someone to fight him. Click to expand...

Of course Song would jump at the chance to fight Umar now. Song is #8 and coming off a loss, he's got nothing to lose. Could earn a title shot with an impressive win.Much different than if the fight was offered a year ago. Same way that Michael Chandler claimed he barely knew who is Islam Makhachev was, "you still had more work to do" etc. before Makachev was champion & now he's singing a very different tune.