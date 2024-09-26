Cooliox
The UFC reached a new settlement in one of its antitrust lawsuits Thursday and hopes a judge will green-light it.
TKO Group -- the UFC's parent company -- reached an agreement with the plaintiffs of Le v. Zuffa that will pay $375 million in the class action lawsuit in which former fighters allege the MMA promotion violated antitrust laws.
This amount exceeds the proposed $335 million settlement that Judge Richard Franklin Boulware II of the U.S. District Court of Nevada rejected in July.
via ESPN
