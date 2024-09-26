It's the same, right?



I haven't seen any news about any criminal investigation or indictment. But maybe that's only because UFC didn't break any laws?



If they didn't break any laws, then I guess they are settling now as some sort of gesture to adults who signed contracts and then started whining 20 years after the fact?



Dunno.



Other than the shermarxist clan, it doesn't seem like very many people even care.