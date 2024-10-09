Sad stuff. If you look at Carwin's record, he really had very little fight time. First 11 fights were over in 2 minutes or less, basically. IIRC Gonzaga did rock him pretty good though.



Mir took slightly longer. Brock ended in the 2nd round. And then he had a tough 3 round decision loss against JDS. That's it. Probably under 40 minutes of total fight time (of course I'm sure there was lots of shots in training + he wrestled and played football). Now he's not even 50 and his mental state leaves him unable to work.