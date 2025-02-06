Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 101,521
- Reaction score
- 173,532
Court grants FINAL approval in first of two UFC fighter pay lawsuits. pic.twitter.com/gv6Ja3cjDI
— Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) February 6, 2025
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is officially settling the first of two antitrust cases for $375 million.
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Judge-Grants-Final-Approval-for-36375-Million-Settlement-of-UFC-Antitrust-Case-196081
In September, the UFC agreed to up its amount for the settlement of the Le vs. Zuffa antitrust case for fighters that competed with the league from 2010 to 2017 to $375 million. This was subject to approval from Nevada judge Richard Boulware, who did so in October while scheduling the final approval hearing for February. First breaking from to combat sports attorney Erik Magraken on Thursday, Judge Boulware has granted final approval to the settlement and the first case will be closed.
Over a decade ago, the UFC’s former parent company of Zuffa was sued for violating antitrust laws, and accused of engaging in anticompetitive practices to harm fighters. The claims were that the UFC paid fighters less than they should have been making, which harmed other organizations by keeping overall fighter pay low. Two different classes were formed during the suit, splitting up with one including competitors represented by Cung Le who fought for the UFC in the span of 2010-2017. Kajan Johnson, another former UFC athlete, still represents the second class for those under UFC contracts in 2017 and beyond.
The parties previously agreed to a $335 million settlement in early 2024, but Judge Boulware rejected it partially on the grounds that it combined two separate cases into one agreement. The full sum of $375 million will be paid directly to the class established in the Le case, but there will be no changes in how the UFC manages its contracts or does business. The terms of the payouts are still not specified, although a previous filing noted that a few dozen would be eligible for over $1 million while hundreds of others could collect upwards of $50,000. Those in the Johnson case wish to seek modifications in the UFC’s negotiating tactics, in addition to seeking damages sustained as a result of these contracts. According to MMAFighting, the UFC “stressed to the court that the organization wants the fighters involved in this class action to file claims to receive money due to them.”
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh