News Conor Mcgregor was main beneficiary of UFC antitrust lawsuit, made a fortune.

koa pomaikai

Jul 23, 2024
606
1,522
UFC was ordered to pay out just slightly under 400 million to a class of almost 500 fighters after the attorneys take a cut and other expenses, each fighter would be likely to get anything north of a few hundred thousand…

That is… unless you are Mr. Red panty man himself. Mcgregor getting massive portion of the cut.

Conor McGregor celebrates earning $20million from UFC despite not fighting

The former two-division UFC champion hasn't fought since 2021, but is set to pocket a whopping sum of $20million from the MMA promotion
I always maintained that the UFC was ripping off the biggest stars so it comes at no surprise
 
conor-mcgregor-mcgregor.gif
 
