UFC was ordered to pay out just slightly under 400 million to a class of almost 500 fighters after the attorneys take a cut and other expenses, each fighter would be likely to get anything north of a few hundred thousand…
That is… unless you are Mr. Red panty man himself. Mcgregor getting massive portion of the cut.
Conor McGregor celebrates earning $20million from UFC despite not fighting
The former two-division UFC champion hasn't fought since 2021, but is set to pocket a whopping sum of $20million from the MMA promotion
