News Judge Approves Antitrust Settlement— 375 Million Payout

Attorneys for the fighters submitted a brief with a financial breakdown detailing how much the athletes would be receiving from the settlement.

“The $375 million all cash recovery provides a swift and significant payment to the Class against the delay, costs, and risks of a trial and appeals. As discussed above, Plaintiffs had initially proposed to allocate 75% of the Prior Settlement to the Le Class (75% of $335 million is $251.25 million), and thus this Settlement would increase the amount going to the Le Class by $123.75 million. Plaintiffs subsequently proposed to allocate 90% of the Prior Settlement to the Le Class (90% of $335 million is $301.5 million), and in that light, this Settlement involves $73.5 million more for the Le Class.
 
375 millions??
<31>


Wait.. that is nothing for the UFC.
<Fedor23>

A good ol' Conor PPV would pay part of the bill right?
<mcgoat>
 
Hopefully it goes to people who actually needs it, not someone like cung le.

Also with that said, this guy fought four times in UFC, why is this guy on this lawsuit in the first place.
 
