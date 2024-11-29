UFC' Number One Contenders by Division

I think most of the division's have clear number one contenders at this point. Let me know if you disagree or have alternatives.

HW- Not really a contender since he's the Interim Champ, but Aspinall is the clear choice to fight Jones. Not Pereira.
LHW- Ankalaev
MW- You can make an argument for Strickland since most people thought he won the first fight with DDP, but I have to go Khamzat. The way he dismantled Rob was amazing.
WW- Winner of Garry and Shavkat
LW- Arman
FW- Winner of Evloev and Sterling
FLW- Currently slated to fight next week. We'll see after that.
Women's BW- Kayla (or Nunes if she returns)
Women's FLW- This one could go to a few different women
Women's SW- This one could also probably go to a few different women
 
HW- Tom.
LHW- Ankalaev.
MW- Khamzat or Strickland, both make sense.
WW- Shavkat/Garry winner.
LW- Arman.
FW- Evloev (if he beats Sterling) or Diego Lopes.
FLW- Kai Kara-France.
Women's BW- Kayla.
Women's FLW- Fiorot.
Women's SW- Suarez or Virna.
 
