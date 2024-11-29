UFC' Number One Contenders by Division

I think most of the division's have clear number one contenders at this point. Let me know if you disagree or have alternatives.



HW- Not really a contender since he's the Interim Champ, but Aspinall is the clear choice to fight Jones. Not Pereira.

LHW- Ankalaev

MW- You can make an argument for Strickland since most people thought he won the first fight with DDP, but I have to go Khamzat. The way he dismantled Rob was amazing.

WW- Winner of Garry and Shavkat

LW- Arman

FW- Winner of Evloev and Sterling

FLW- Currently slated to fight next week. We'll see after that.

Women's BW- Kayla (or Nunes if she returns)

Women's FLW- This one could go to a few different women

Women's SW- This one could also probably go to a few different women